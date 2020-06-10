June 10, 2020

Burgess tabbed as High school principal


Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, according to a statement released by superintendent Patrick Dee.

While several candidates were interviewed by committees of faculty, staff, administrators and Board of Education members, the field was eventually narrowed down to three, with Burgess unanimously earning the nod.

New Whitehall High School principal Ethan Burgess

“Ethan’s institutional knowledge and connection to our students and community really helped to tip the scales in his favor,” said Dee, “It was pretty clear during the interview that he was the right candidate for the position.”

Burgess has worked in the district since 2007 in several different capacities including as a classroom teacher, dean of students and most recently, vice principal.

Prior to his time in the district, Burgess taught for seven years in North Carolina “with an outstanding teaching record,” according to Dee.

During the suspension of Jeff Keller earlier this year, Burgess stepped into the role as head of the building until John Godfrey was appointed as the interim replacement.

Burgess will officially be appointed as principal during Monday’s board meeting with a salary ranging from $90,000 to $100,000.

With the vice principal position now vacated, the administration is discussing the best avenue forward to fill that role.

Dee said “the need still exists for support” but it is “uncertain” whether that position will be titled as a vice principal or dean of students.

June 10, 2020

Car crashes into tree

GS car crash

Local first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville […]

June 10, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

AG Donovan reminds Vermonters stimulus payment may come as prepaid card, be wary of scams

Pre-paid-debit-card-for-stimulus-payment

The IRS recently announced that it is sending some COVID-19 economic impact payments, or “stimulus checks,” to nearly 4 million […]

June 10, 2020

Granville Sentinel 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s salutatorian

Clarissa LeBell

By Duncan Campbell   For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of […]

June 10, 2020

WSWHE BOCES Graduation on Wheels will roll through the region June 15

exception_learner_page_logo

  Thirty-three teachers, social workers, counselors and administrators from the F. Donald Myers Education Center will travel 280 miles on […]

June 10, 2020

Graduation will be in real time

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson An “outside, socially distanced” graduation ceremony will now occur in Whitehall, according to interim high school principal […]

June 10, 2020

‘Spirit Week’ goes on virtually

Spirit Week

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall National Junior Honor Society is aiming to keep Railroader morale high with its “virtual spirit […]

June 9, 2020

Obituary: Charles E. Anderson

Charles E. Anderson obit photo

Charles E. Anderson of Hartford New York died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday June 4th at age 87. Born […]

June 9, 2020

Dresden considers reopening town hall

dresden

By Duncan Campbell Four members of the Dresden Town Board discussed the gradual reopening of town and county buildings during […]

June 9, 2020

School planning virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

High School Front

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School is planning both a virtual graduation as well as a traditional in-person ceremony. The […]

June 9, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann merge wrestling teams

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are now one wrestling team. The merger was unanimously […]