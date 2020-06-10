Burgess tabbed as High school principal

B y PJ Ferguson

Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, according to a statement released by superintendent Patrick Dee.

While several candidates were interviewed by committees of faculty, staff, administrators and Board of Education members, the field was eventually narrowed down to three, with Burgess unanimously earning the nod.

“Ethan’s institutional knowledge and connection to our students and community really helped to tip the scales in his favor,” said Dee, “It was pretty clear during the interview that he was the right candidate for the position.”

Burgess has worked in the district since 2007 in several different capacities including as a classroom teacher, dean of students and most recently, vice principal.

Prior to his time in the district, Burgess taught for seven years in North Carolina “with an outstanding teaching record,” according to Dee.

During the suspension of Jeff Keller earlier this year, Burgess stepped into the role as head of the building until John Godfrey was appointed as the interim replacement.

Burgess will officially be appointed as principal during Monday’s board meeting with a salary ranging from $90,000 to $100,000.

With the vice principal position now vacated, the administration is discussing the best avenue forward to fill that role.

Dee said “the need still exists for support” but it is “uncertain” whether that position will be titled as a vice principal or dean of students.

