Car crashes into tree

L ocal first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville Fire Department, Granville EMS and State Police were dispatched to Liebig Road.

“It was dispatched out as one car into a tree,” said Granville fire chief Ryan Pedone.

Emergency personnel found an SUV crashed into a tree. The driver, Pedone said, was already out of the vehicle and did not require extrication.

“The truck is probably totaled,” said Pedone.

The driver, whose name was unavailable at press time, was transported by Granville EMS to the hospital for mild injury treatment.

Although the impact with the tree ruined the vehicle, Pedone said the driver was lucky the tree was there, preventing an otherwise 20-foot drop into a nearby ravine.

“The tree actually prevented the truck from rolling,” he said.

State Police ware investigating the incident, although Pedone said the woman told emergency personnel the steering wheel suddenly turned, taking her and the vehicle into the tree.

