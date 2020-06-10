Getting to know Granville’s salutatorian

By Duncan Campbell

For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of her character.

LeBell is the salutatorian for the Class of 2020. It is something that she has worked towards since her freshman year, and the achievement has allowed her to reflect on where she’s come from and how she will apply her skills and character later in life.

“Having to finally have the label and to get the recognition of being salutatorian is a very big thing for me,” she said.

She aspires to become a teacher. She said as salutatorian, she hopes to convey the importance of diligence and dedication to others.

“I think that it’ll help teach me (to) teach students that effort is important and that doing the work is important and there’s people out there who can help you,” she said.

In conjunction with her academics, LeBell has been involved in numerous extracurricular activities, including soccer, track and field, softball, basketball cheerleading, the National Honor Society, the Business and Marketing Society, the prom committee and the FFA. She also served as secretary for both her class and the NHS.

In addition, she completed volunteer work at the Slate Valley Museum, helped organize the after-prom party and spaghetti dinner, participated in Community Cleanup Day, has been a part of the Dental Health Program at Headstart and worked in the concession stands for football and basketball games. She said participation in clubs and organizations helps students build skills for the real world.

“I think as a student, it’s important to be involved because it helps you make new friends, put yourself out there and you can learn new skills that you never thought you could learn like leadership and participating in a group as a whole and what it’s like to take on those types of roles,” she said.

Outside of school, LeBell enjoys running, photography and spending time with friends and family.

Like most of her classmates, LeBell found it difficult to transition to online learning as a result of COVID-19. For some students, she said that both the outlets to express oneself and relieve stress are absent, and learning is more difficult because the support from teachers and friends is distant.

“The work is just more draining on yourself because you’re putting energy into trying to learn to (still) be a good student,” she said.

As restrictions are being lifted in New York, LeBell said she looks forward to having some sort of physical graduation ceremony later in the summer; something she was worried about not having at all.

“That’s amazing that we can even hold a ceremony with our friends and still be able to have that moment,” she said.

LeBell plans on attending SUNY-Plattsburgh where she will study mathematics and adolescence education. To the underclassmen, she stressed the importance of working hard, but also having fun.

