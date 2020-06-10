June 10, 2020

Graduation will be in real time


By PJ Ferguson

An “outside, socially distanced” graduation ceremony will now occur in Whitehall, according to interim high school principal John Godfrey.

While the district was originally planning a drive-in type ceremony in the parking lot, as long as state officials allowed it, the school has been given more leeway with Governor Cuomo’s announcement on Sunday to allow outdoor graduations of up to 150 people to occur beginning June 26.

“The goal is to honor our students and families and this is one step in the right direction,” said Godfrey, “It is welcome news for us.”

Whitehall Jr. Sr. High School interim principal John Godfrey

Due to construction beginning on the football field, the ceremony is set to take place towards the front of the school with a stage, chairs and all of the traditional graduation activities with student speeches and singing the alma mater.

The event will occur on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. with a rain date set for the following day at 11 a.m.

Two tickets will be allotted to students to ensure that capacity requirements are met. However, the ceremony will be visible from Buckley Road, and additional guests may view the proceedings from the road. The district has worked with the Sheriff’s Office and DPW to close down the road 15 minutes prior to the ceremony’s scheduled start time.

More details will emerge as the ceremony draws closer, said Godfrey.

“We’re excited,” he said of the governor’s announcement. “It gives us more to work with and we’ll adjust our plans we’re going along.”

Still, the school is continuing with scheduling students for their virtual ceremony video, as tapings have already begun. Additionally, if a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases were to occur, the governor could reverse his allowance of outdoor ceremonies.

When finished, the video will be streamed online and on WRGB Channel 6 at a date to be determined.

