June 10, 2020

Car crashes into tree

Local first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville […]

June 10, 2020

Burgess tabbed as High school principal

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, […]

June 10, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

AG Donovan reminds Vermonters stimulus payment may come as prepaid card, be wary of scams

The IRS recently announced that it is sending some COVID-19 economic impact payments, or “stimulus checks,” to nearly 4 million […]

June 10, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s salutatorian

By Duncan Campbell   For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of […]

June 10, 2020

WSWHE BOCES Graduation on Wheels will roll through the region June 15

  Thirty-three teachers, social workers, counselors and administrators from the F. Donald Myers Education Center will travel 280 miles on […]

June 10, 2020

Graduation will be in real time

By PJ Ferguson An “outside, socially distanced” graduation ceremony will now occur in Whitehall, according to interim high school principal […]

June 10, 2020

‘Spirit Week’ goes on virtually

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall National Junior Honor Society is aiming to keep Railroader morale high with its “virtual spirit […]

June 9, 2020

Obituary: Charles E. Anderson

Charles E. Anderson of Hartford New York died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday June 4th at age 87. Born […]

June 9, 2020

Dresden considers reopening town hall

By Duncan Campbell Four members of the Dresden Town Board discussed the gradual reopening of town and county buildings during […]

June 9, 2020

School planning virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School is planning both a virtual graduation as well as a traditional in-person ceremony. The […]

June 9, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann merge wrestling teams

By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are now one wrestling team. The merger was unanimously […]