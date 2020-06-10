Sentinel_6_10_20-Optimized
Local first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville […]
By PJ Ferguson Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, […]
The IRS recently announced that it is sending some COVID-19 economic impact payments, or “stimulus checks,” to nearly 4 million […]
By Duncan Campbell For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of […]
Thirty-three teachers, social workers, counselors and administrators from the F. Donald Myers Education Center will travel 280 miles on […]
By PJ Ferguson An “outside, socially distanced” graduation ceremony will now occur in Whitehall, according to interim high school principal […]
By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall National Junior Honor Society is aiming to keep Railroader morale high with its “virtual spirit […]
Charles E. Anderson of Hartford New York died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday June 4th at age 87. Born […]
By Duncan Campbell Four members of the Dresden Town Board discussed the gradual reopening of town and county buildings during […]
By Matthew Saari Granville Central School is planning both a virtual graduation as well as a traditional in-person ceremony. The […]
By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are now one wrestling team. The merger was unanimously […]