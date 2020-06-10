‘Spirit Week’ goes on virtually

By PJ Ferguson

The Whitehall National Junior Honor Society is aiming to keep Railroader morale high with its “virtual spirit week.”

The idea was brainstormed by the club’s president and vice president, Blake Bird and Louie Pratt.

Spirit Week has long been a tradition at Whitehall, with several taking place during the year, for Homecoming and for seniors towards the end of the school year.

With the “virtual spirit week,” Bird and Pratt hopes the community will be involved throughout its duration.

“We wanted to put a positive aspect on this whole thing,” Pratt said, “and right now if you go on social media, there’s not a lot of positivity.”

The festivities kicked off on Monday, with “Missing You Monday.” Students and teachers posted photos and videos to the honor society’s Facebook page, holding up signs with positive messages and expressing how much they miss being present in the actual classroom.

“Tie Dye Tuesday” gave students and faculty an opportunity to show off their groovy attire.

Longtime high school Earth Science teacher Mr. Mead posted to the page, sporting a Def Leppard tie-dye tee.

The fun is scheduled to continue until Friday, with “Wednesday’s Wonderful Pets.”

Participants are encouraged to send in a photo with their animal friends, but even those without can join in by supplying a picture with their favorite stuffed animal.

For Pratt, his three dogs are set to make an appearance, with Bird’s 8-year-old dog Alvin, preparing for his big photo op.

Thursday is reserved for showing off the community’s talents.

“If anyone knows me, I’ll be doing a bit of a dance with cheer moves,” saidPratt.

Uniquely, Bird will be juggling.

“I don’t have flamethrowers or anything like that,” she said with a laugh, instead sticking to the safer option of juggling balls.

Finally on Friday, the Railroader Nation are encouraged to show off their school’s colors of maroon and white.

Bird and Pratt plan on compiling a slideshow of the week’s participants after it concludes on Friday.

If you’d like to join in, students of all age levels are encouraged to participate by tagging the Whitehall Honor Society on Facebook with each post.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.