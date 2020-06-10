June 10, 2020

‘Spirit Week’ goes on virtually


By PJ Ferguson

The Whitehall National Junior Honor Society is aiming to keep Railroader morale high with its “virtual spirit week.”

The idea was brainstormed by the club’s president and vice president, Blake Bird and Louie Pratt.

Spirit Week has long been a tradition at Whitehall, with several taking place during the year, for Homecoming and for seniors towards the end of the school year.

With the “virtual spirit week,” Bird and Pratt hopes the community will be involved throughout its duration.

“We wanted to put a positive aspect on this whole thing,” Pratt said, “and right now if you go on social media, there’s not a lot of positivity.”

The festivities kicked off on Monday, with “Missing You Monday.” Students and teachers posted photos and videos to the honor society’s Facebook page, holding up signs with positive messages and expressing how much they miss being present in the actual classroom.

Whitehall National Junior Honor Society President Blake Bird.

“Tie Dye Tuesday” gave students and faculty an opportunity to show off their groovy attire.

Longtime high school Earth Science teacher Mr. Mead posted to the page, sporting a Def Leppard tie-dye tee.

The fun is scheduled to continue until Friday, with “Wednesday’s Wonderful Pets.”

Participants are encouraged to send in a photo with their animal friends, but even those without can join in by supplying a picture with their favorite stuffed animal.

For Pratt, his three dogs are set to make an appearance, with Bird’s 8-year-old dog Alvin, preparing for his big photo op.

Thursday is reserved for showing off the community’s talents.

“If anyone knows me, I’ll be doing a bit of a dance with cheer moves,” saidPratt.

Uniquely, Bird will be juggling.

“I don’t have flamethrowers or anything like that,” she said with a laugh, instead sticking to the safer option of juggling balls.

Finally on Friday, the Railroader Nation are encouraged to show off their school’s colors of maroon and white.

Bird and Pratt plan on compiling a slideshow of the week’s participants after it concludes on Friday.

If you’d like to join in, students of all age levels are encouraged to participate by tagging the Whitehall Honor Society on Facebook with each post.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
June 10, 2020

Burgess tabbed as High school principal

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, […]

June 10, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

AG Donovan reminds Vermonters stimulus payment may come as prepaid card, be wary of scams

Pre-paid-debit-card-for-stimulus-payment

The IRS recently announced that it is sending some COVID-19 economic impact payments, or “stimulus checks,” to nearly 4 million […]

June 10, 2020

Granville Sentinel 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s salutatorian

Clarissa LeBell

By Duncan Campbell   For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of […]

June 10, 2020

WSWHE BOCES Graduation on Wheels will roll through the region June 15

exception_learner_page_logo

  Thirty-three teachers, social workers, counselors and administrators from the F. Donald Myers Education Center will travel 280 miles on […]

June 10, 2020

Graduation will be in real time

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson An “outside, socially distanced” graduation ceremony will now occur in Whitehall, according to interim high school principal […]

June 9, 2020

Obituary: Charles E. Anderson

Charles E. Anderson obit photo

Charles E. Anderson of Hartford New York died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday June 4th at age 87. Born […]

June 9, 2020

Dresden considers reopening town hall

dresden

By Duncan Campbell Four members of the Dresden Town Board discussed the gradual reopening of town and county buildings during […]

June 9, 2020

School planning virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

High School Front

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School is planning both a virtual graduation as well as a traditional in-person ceremony. The […]

June 9, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann merge wrestling teams

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are now one wrestling team. The merger was unanimously […]

June 8, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann eye wrestling merger

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are considering merging their wrestling teams. The matter will […]