WSWHE BOCES Graduation on Wheels will roll through the region June 15

Thirty-three teachers, social workers, counselors and administrators from the F. Donald Myers Education Center will travel 280 miles on Monday, June 15 to deliver diplomas, caps and gowns to 12 students in the WSWHE BOCES Exceptional Learners Division.

The “graduation” caravan will stop at each student’s home to create an individualized, personal graduation ceremony. All social distancing protocols will be followed.

The caravan will start at 8 a.m. on June 15 at the F. Donald Myers Education Center, located at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs. In all, 19 cars plus five WSWHE BOCES vans will visit students and will be escorted by local police and volunteer fire departments. The route will include stops in the Saratoga Springs, Stillwater, Cambridge, Salem, Greenwich, Schuylerville, Argyle, Glens Falls, Granville and Indian Lake school districts.

Principal for special programs Shawn Hunziker said, “We wanted to make this graduation a truly memorable experience for each of our students. It’s also about recognizing the parents who have supported their children and the teachers who have guided them over the years.”

Students in the Exceptional Learners Division have many different and complex needs. The staff at the F. Donald Myers Education Center have provided them with an individualized education that truly serves them so they can grow, learn and be successful. Their graduation ceremony will be as unique as they are.

Comments

comments