Ask Matt: When is ‘The Amazing Race’ coming back on CBS?

Question: Can you tell me why CBS decided not to premiere The Amazing Race on May 20? The info I found just says it’s been pushed back to later in 2020. The season was filmed over a year ago, why delay airing it? I have been looking forward to it! –Melinda

Matt Roush: You’re not the only one who was disappointed and wrote in when what would have been the 32nd running of the Race was suspended. But the reasoning is solid. CBS decided to make the new season of The Amazing Race, one of very few entities produced in full before the pandemic shut down production (including a new season of Survivor), part of a projected new fall TV schedule, potentially following Survivor on Wednesdays. When making this announcement, CBS projected confidence that if and when production resumes later this summer – a big “if,” obviously – many of the new and returning series hope to be ready as part of a staggered rollout. Barring that eventuality, at least CBS will have Race as one of its anchors. And while I get that fans would love to have the show on right now, it might be even more appreciated as a sure bet this fall when it’s possible so much else could be delayed. I’d love CBS’s confidence to bear fruit even as early as October, but this virus has a way of dashing such wishful thinking.

