June 11, 2020

Ask Matt: When is ‘The Amazing Race’ coming back on CBS?


Question: Can you tell me why CBS decided not to premiere The Amazing Race on May 20? The info I found just says it’s been pushed back to later in 2020. The season was filmed over a year ago, why delay airing it? I have been looking forward to it! –Melinda

Matt Roush: You’re not the only one who was disappointed and wrote in when what would have been the 32nd running of the Race was suspended. But the reasoning is solid. CBS decided to make the new season of The Amazing Race, one of very few entities produced in full before the pandemic shut down production (including a new season of Survivor), part of a projected new fall TV schedule, potentially following Survivor on Wednesdays. When making this announcement, CBS projected confidence that if and when production resumes later this summer – a big “if,” obviously – many of the new and returning series hope to be ready as part of a staggered rollout. Barring that eventuality, at least CBS will have Race as one of its anchors. And while I get that fans would love to have the show on right now, it might be even more appreciated as a sure bet this fall when it’s possible so much else could be delayed. I’d love CBS’s confidence to bear fruit even as early as October, but this virus has a way of dashing such wishful thinking.

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to: www.tvinsider.com.

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
June 11, 2020

Adam Scott advises audiences to do nothing in “Don’t”

Adam Scott hosts the new game show “Don’t”

By Taylor Neumann In this time of uncertainty and confusion, it can be hard to do anything at all. In […]

June 11, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s valedictorian

Jack Farrell

By Duncan Campbell For Granville High School student Jack Farrell, clubs and organizations played a huge role in his life […]

June 11, 2020

Top female coaches of northern Section II

sport cap

By Keith Harrington   EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 […]

June 11, 2020

Devil’s Bowl Speedway opening with “COVID Crusher” June 15

Green2020

Dirt track racing is coming back to Vermont on Monday night, June 15. After working diligently with government officials in […]

June 11, 2020

Greatest male coaches of northern Section II athletics

sport cap

By Keith Harrington   EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 […]

June 11, 2020

Village reopens office

village

The Granville Village Hall is now open to the public. Village offices reopened late last week but there are some […]

June 10, 2020

Car crashes into tree

GS car crash

Local first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville […]

June 10, 2020

Burgess tabbed as High school principal

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, […]

June 10, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

AG Donovan reminds Vermonters stimulus payment may come as prepaid card, be wary of scams

Pre-paid-debit-card-for-stimulus-payment

The IRS recently announced that it is sending some COVID-19 economic impact payments, or “stimulus checks,” to nearly 4 million […]

June 10, 2020

Granville Sentinel 6.11.20

June 10, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s salutatorian

Clarissa LeBell

By Duncan Campbell   For Granville High School student Clarissa LeBell, hard work and determination have become a part of […]