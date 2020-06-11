Devil’s Bowl Speedway opening with “COVID Crusher” June 15

Dirt track racing is coming back to Vermont on Monday night, June 15.

After working diligently with government officials in the State of Vermont throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vermont, have received approval to begin competition without general admission spectators, under multiple restrictions in accordance and compliance with guidelines set by the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Secretary of State Office of Professional Regulation.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway will host the “COVID Crusher” event on Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. to kick off the Vermont stock car racing season.

The event will count for championship points for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman, Super Stock, Mini Stock and Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint divisions. The headline Sportsman Modifieds will race 29 laps for $1,200 to win and $125 to start, while the four support classes will each run “COVID-19” laps.

Monday’s event will be restricted to pit area admission only. Residents of Vermont and approved counties in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island are welcome without quarantine restrictions, although non-Vermont residents must register with Sara Alert (https://apps.health.vermont.gov/EpiInfoWebSurvey/Home/9c2e5941-1ba7-4ab4-84be-558ba7684f5d) upon arrival in Vermont. Residents of Connecticut and Canada are not currently permitted under the State of Vermont’s quarantine restrictions.

For information about cross-state travel, visit https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel.

Per Vermont ACCD and OPR requirements, general admission grandstand tickets will not be sold; as such, the general admission gate, grandstand food concessions and souvenir store will not be opened. Grandstand seating will be open only to allow pit area entrants to adhere to proper six-foot physical distancing guidelines. Groups must not exceed 25 people in any one area at the event, which will be monitored and enforced.

Face masks will be required for all Devil’s Bowl Speedway staff members and are highly recommended and encouraged for all who take part in the event. Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the facility.

Restrooms will be open throughout the facility and will be limited to one person at a time. Food concessions will be open in the pit area only with a limited menu, and waiting lines will be monitored for physical distancing.

Pit pass pricing will be $25 for 2020 Devil’s Bowl Speedway license holders and $35 for non-members; all drivers will be required to purchase a full-season or single-day membership, which will be available at the event. All 2020 season passes will be honored, and season pass holders may contact Devil’s Bowl Speedway with questions. Pit passes are available to anyone age 10 or older; minors age 10-17 must provide a copy of their birth certificate and complete a minor’s release form with a guardian with no exceptions. Registration opens at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials are working toward the possibility of a pay-per-view video broadcast and will make an announcement soon.

For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com, call 802-265-3112 or email [email protected]. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway, and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vermont, four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vermont.

