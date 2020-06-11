Village reopens office

T he Granville Village Hall is now open to the public.

Village offices reopened late last week but there are some attendance and maintenance restrictions in place.

Village clerk Rick Roberts explained that public access is being restricted to the lobby and only two people are allowed in at a given time.

“That’s about the most we can allow with social distancing,” Roberts said.

Additionally, all visitors are asked to wear a mask; hand sanitizer is readily available for the public.

The bathrooms, however, have not been reopened to public use, Roberts said.

New additions include a Plexiglas shield on the clerk window and increased building cleaning, which Roberts said now occurs twice weekly.

With the state continuing to loosen the social gathering restrictions in place, Roberts said officials are hopeful to return to public meetings in July but no definitive word has come from the state on this matter.

“That’s our hope,” said Roberts. “We don’t have any updated guidance yet.”

