June 12, 2020

Obituary: Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick


Whitehall-Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick. 85, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness.  Born in Mineville, NY on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Jacob Ellis and Isebelle (Crowningshield) Ellis.

She is predeceased by her husband Carl L. Leddick Jr, they were married on August 29, 1953 in Whithehall, NY.  Besides her parents and husband she is also predeceased by her son Donald Leddick Sr, daughter Salina Lampkins, Brothers; Donald Ellis, Rollin Ellis, Sisters; Catherine Clark, and Joyce Morris.

Barbara is survived by her children; Pamela (Steven) Woodard, son Carl (Elaine) Leddick III, son-in-law, Thomas Lampkins, daughter-in-law Rain Leddick, her grandchildren: Donald (Lora) Leddick Jr, Damian Leddick, Jason Lampkins, Casie Lampkins, Angela ( Brian) Wiley, Joshua (Cassie) Leddick, Ryan Bates, Reva (Joe) Bates, Matthew (Faith) Sears, Jessica Leddick, Ashley (Duece) Petty, Steven Woodard Jr., Nicole (Austin) Woodard, and her Twenty-Two great  grandchildren.

Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.  She worked as a server at many restaurants in her lifetime which include The Roma and most recently The Big apple Diner.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

