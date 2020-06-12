June 12, 2020

Obituary: John E. Plisko


Granville, NY – John E. Plisko, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

John was born on June 1, 1938 in Granville, NY, the son of the late William and Susan (Dirga) Plisko.

After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the US Marines serving four years. He then enlisted in the US Navy for four years. Following his release from the Navy he enlisted in the US Army where he served for 22 years. His service to our nation spanned 30 years. A truly proud Vet.

Upon returning to the area he brought his bride Anneliese V. Reuter whom he had married in 1966.

John worked at Newmont Slate for the next 20 years. He never considered it work as he loved what he was doing and the people he did it  with. In addition to his employment, he gained a friend in his boss, Jack Williams.

After Anneliese’s passing John was extremely lonely. He took in a kitten, Hermie, who was his constant companion. He also ate frequent meals at the Pine Grove Diner, where the employees there became his extended family.

John was predeceased by his parents, his siblings: Peter, Joseph, Robert, Michael, Mary Ellis, and Betty Kilmer, a granddaughter Chanell, his canine companion of 12 wonderful years, Coco, and his beloved wife and mother of his children Anneliese. John is survived by his children: John Jr. and Michael Plisko, both of Clover, South Carolina. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Anthony, Dakota, Elijah, Christian, Devin, and Brianna. Left to miss him are his siblings: William Jr. and his wife Faye of Fort Edward and Ann Foster of Hoosick Falls. And of course, his feline friend Hermie.

Full military honors will be accorded at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at a later date where he will be laid to rest with Anneliese.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

 

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
June 12, 2020

Obituary: Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick

Barbara Leddick obit photo

Whitehall-Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick. 85, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief […]

June 12, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 12, 2020

Butler family
June 11, 2020

Ask Matt: When is ‘The Amazing Race’ coming back on CBS?

Question: Can you tell me why CBS decided not to premiere The Amazing Race on May 20? The info I […]

June 11, 2020

Adam Scott advises audiences to do nothing in “Don’t”

Adam Scott hosts the new game show “Don’t”

By Taylor Neumann In this time of uncertainty and confusion, it can be hard to do anything at all. In […]

June 11, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s valedictorian

Jack Farrell

By Duncan Campbell For Granville High School student Jack Farrell, clubs and organizations played a huge role in his life […]

June 11, 2020

Top female coaches of northern Section II

sport cap

By Keith Harrington   EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 […]

June 11, 2020

Devil’s Bowl Speedway opening with “COVID Crusher” June 15

Green2020

Dirt track racing is coming back to Vermont on Monday night, June 15. After working diligently with government officials in […]

June 11, 2020

Greatest male coaches of northern Section II athletics

sport cap

By Keith Harrington   EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 […]

June 11, 2020

Village reopens office

village

The Granville Village Hall is now open to the public. Village offices reopened late last week but there are some […]

June 10, 2020

Car crashes into tree

GS car crash

Local first responders were dispatched to a one-car crash on Liebig Road Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m. the Granville […]

June 10, 2020

Burgess tabbed as High school principal

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall High School vice principal Ethan Burgess will be the new principal as of July 1, […]

June 10, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.11.20