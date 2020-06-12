Obituary: John E. Plisko

Granville, NY – John E. Plisko, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

John was born on June 1, 1938 in Granville, NY, the son of the late William and Susan (Dirga) Plisko.

After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the US Marines serving four years. He then enlisted in the US Navy for four years. Following his release from the Navy he enlisted in the US Army where he served for 22 years. His service to our nation spanned 30 years. A truly proud Vet.

Upon returning to the area he brought his bride Anneliese V. Reuter whom he had married in 1966.

John worked at Newmont Slate for the next 20 years. He never considered it work as he loved what he was doing and the people he did it with. In addition to his employment, he gained a friend in his boss, Jack Williams.

After Anneliese’s passing John was extremely lonely. He took in a kitten, Hermie, who was his constant companion. He also ate frequent meals at the Pine Grove Diner, where the employees there became his extended family.

John was predeceased by his parents, his siblings: Peter, Joseph, Robert, Michael, Mary Ellis, and Betty Kilmer, a granddaughter Chanell, his canine companion of 12 wonderful years, Coco, and his beloved wife and mother of his children Anneliese. John is survived by his children: John Jr. and Michael Plisko, both of Clover, South Carolina. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Anthony, Dakota, Elijah, Christian, Devin, and Brianna. Left to miss him are his siblings: William Jr. and his wife Faye of Fort Edward and Ann Foster of Hoosick Falls. And of course, his feline friend Hermie.

Full military honors will be accorded at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at a later date where he will be laid to rest with Anneliese.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

