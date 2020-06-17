June 17, 2020

Skene Manor to remain closed

SkeneManor-20100512006-Featured

Although it is expected that the Capital Region, including Whitehall, will enter Phase Three of the reopening of businesses following […]

June 17, 2020

Route 149 closing for culvert repair

SR 149 closure

By Matthew Saari The primary east-west roadway between South Granville and Hartford will be closed for two weeks, starting in […]

June 16, 2020

Obituary: Roy Herbert Litts

roy litts photo

 Granville, NY – Roy H. Litts, age 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a […]

June 16, 2020

Village election postponed till September

granville

By Matthew Saari Village voters will have to wait a bit longer to cast their ballots for Granville trustee. Officials […]

June 15, 2020

Obituary: Douglas Hurley

Doug Hurley obit photo

Granville, NY – Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his […]

June 15, 2020

Health center may not reopen

Whitehall Health Center

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Health Center, which temporarily closed its doors in April, may not reopen at all. When […]

June 12, 2020

Obituary: John E. Plisko

John Plisko obit photo

Granville, NY – John E. Plisko, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. John […]

June 12, 2020

Obituary: Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick

Barbara Leddick obit photo

Whitehall-Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick. 85, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief […]

June 12, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 12, 2020

Butler family
June 11, 2020

Ask Matt: When is ‘The Amazing Race’ coming back on CBS?

Question: Can you tell me why CBS decided not to premiere The Amazing Race on May 20? The info I […]

June 11, 2020

Adam Scott advises audiences to do nothing in “Don’t”

Adam Scott hosts the new game show “Don’t”

By Taylor Neumann In this time of uncertainty and confusion, it can be hard to do anything at all. In […]

June 11, 2020

Getting to know Granville’s valedictorian

Jack Farrell

By Duncan Campbell For Granville High School student Jack Farrell, clubs and organizations played a huge role in his life […]