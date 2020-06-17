Sentinel_6_18_20
Although it is expected that the Capital Region, including Whitehall, will enter Phase Three of the reopening of businesses following […]
By Matthew Saari The primary east-west roadway between South Granville and Hartford will be closed for two weeks, starting in […]
Granville, NY – Roy H. Litts, age 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a […]
By Matthew Saari Village voters will have to wait a bit longer to cast their ballots for Granville trustee. Officials […]
Granville, NY – Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his […]
By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Health Center, which temporarily closed its doors in April, may not reopen at all. When […]
Granville, NY – John E. Plisko, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. John […]
Whitehall-Barbara A. (Ellis) Leddick. 85, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief […]
Question: Can you tell me why CBS decided not to premiere The Amazing Race on May 20? The info I […]
By Taylor Neumann In this time of uncertainty and confusion, it can be hard to do anything at all. In […]
By Duncan Campbell For Granville High School student Jack Farrell, clubs and organizations played a huge role in his life […]