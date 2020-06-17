Route 149 closing for culvert repair

By Matthew Saari

The primary east-west roadway between South Granville and Hartford will be closed for two weeks, starting in July.

State Department of Transportation officials announced roadwork will commence on State Route 149, “just west of Searles Road,” with the project beginning Monday, July 6.

“Our contractor is scheduled to replace a culvert under Route 149,” said Steve Allocco, state DOT assistant to the regional director.

During the project, State Route 149 will be closed at the site, with traffic directed to a detour along State Route 22 and 40.

Granville town supervisor Matt Hicks acknowledged this road closure is going to be a serious inconvenience to anyone who has to travel east-west, with the only alternate routes being to travel north into Middle Granville and using County Route 23 or south into Hebron before cutting west.

“It’s going to be shutting down a major east-west route,” Hicks said. “It’s probably the most inconvenient place to replace a culvert.”

