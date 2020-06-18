Hartford Town-wide garage sale returns

H artford’s annual town-wide garage sale is slated to take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 9.

Bonnie Williamson, owner of As Time Goes By and coordinator of the event, said it attracts numerous people from around Hartford and the county. She said it is great to see the town become bustling, see people make money and have her business benefit from sales herself.

“It’s a lot of fun, it really is,” she said.

The event features more than 50 sale locations throughout Hartford. All area residents can sell items.

“We’re kind of lenient about that,” Williamson said.

In addition, the event features vendors, and the town’s Civil War Enlistment Center and Museum is open to the public that weekend.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson said she is expediting that all customers wear masks and maintain social distancing. Despite the pandemic, she added that she is expecting a good turnout, and feels that it might be beneficial to the garage sale.

“People have been sheltered, so they’ve had more time to clean out closets and garages,” she said. “So, they need a place to market this.”

For now, everything is up in the air. Should there be another wave of cases in the county, the garage sale will not take place. Williamson said as long as people are respectful and follow health guidelines, this should not be an issue.

“I guess, maybe, hope for the best,” she said.

For more information, and to sign up to become a vendor, contact Williamson at 518-632-5166.

