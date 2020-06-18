June 18, 2020

Multiple town assessment equity project proceeding


The Town of Dresden, along with five other towns in Washington County, is participating in a multiple town assessment equity project.

This project is designed to create fair and equitable property assessments for the 2022 assessment roll. To assist in this effort, GAR Associates LLC has been hired as the contractor to assist in the project and will be working closely with the town assessors and the Washington County Real Property Tax Office. 

The goal of this project is to create fair and equitable property assessments at 100% of full market value.

GAR staff recently began reviewing each property to gather property inventory characteristics using satellite imagery.

No one will be entering properties for a physical onsite inspection. However, GAR staff will be taking digital photo(s) of the exterior of all improved parcels. Staff will attempt to capture photographs from the public right of way; however, they may need to access a driveway to capture the photograph.

While in the field, GAR staff will be in possession of proper identification while taking the photos. The town assessment offices, Washington County Real Property Tax Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s office will have a list of all GAR staff vehicles.

In an effort to encourage a better understanding of the reassessment process, GAR is working on a series of educational videos that will be posted in the near future on the county website for property owners to view.

For more information about the project, call 866-910-1776.

