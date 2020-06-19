Lakes_6_19_20
On Friday, June 19, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering […]
Hartford’s annual town-wide garage sale is slated to take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 9. Bonnie Williamson, owner of As […]
The Town of Dresden, along with five other towns in Washington County, is participating in a multiple town assessment equity […]
By Matthew Saari Granville will kick off its summer concert season Thursday, July 2 with a crowd-pleasing performance by Whiskey […]
Although it is expected that the Capital Region, including Whitehall, will enter Phase Three of the reopening of businesses following […]
By Matthew Saari The primary east-west roadway between South Granville and Hartford will be closed for two weeks, starting in […]
Granville, NY – Roy H. Litts, age 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a […]
By Matthew Saari Village voters will have to wait a bit longer to cast their ballots for Granville trustee. Officials […]
Granville, NY – Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his […]
By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Health Center, which temporarily closed its doors in April, may not reopen at all. When […]