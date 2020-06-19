June 19, 2020

Vermont’s unemployment rate decreases to 12.7% in May

On Friday, June 19, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering […]

June 18, 2020

Hartford town-wide garage sale returns

Hartford’s annual town-wide garage sale is slated to take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 9. Bonnie Williamson, owner of As […]

June 18, 2020

Multiple town assessment equity project proceeding

The Town of Dresden, along with five other towns in Washington County, is participating in a multiple town assessment equity […]

June 18, 2020

Summer concerts start July 2

By Matthew Saari Granville will kick off its summer concert season Thursday, July 2 with a crowd-pleasing performance by Whiskey […]

June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020

Skene Manor to remain closed

Although it is expected that the Capital Region, including Whitehall, will enter Phase Three of the reopening of businesses following […]

June 17, 2020

Route 149 closing for culvert repair

By Matthew Saari The primary east-west roadway between South Granville and Hartford will be closed for two weeks, starting in […]

June 16, 2020

Obituary: Roy Herbert Litts

 Granville, NY – Roy H. Litts, age 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a […]

June 16, 2020

Village election postponed till September

By Matthew Saari Village voters will have to wait a bit longer to cast their ballots for Granville trustee. Officials […]

June 15, 2020

Obituary: Douglas Hurley

Granville, NY – Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his […]

June 15, 2020

Health center may not reopen

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Health Center, which temporarily closed its doors in April, may not reopen at all. When […]