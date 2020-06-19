June 19, 2020
A Whitehall teen was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a car. Whitehall police and EMS […]
By Matthew Saari A bout of curiosity resulted in felony charges for two local teens. On Monday morning at 5:30 […]
By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Village Board is pursuing taking the New York State Canal Corporation to court over […]
By Jared Stamm At its monthly town meeting in June, Hebron officials discussed a range of issues, from reopening the […]
By Duncan Campbell Twenty-seven Tanagers will take the next step in their lives as they cap off their high school […]
By Matthew Saari One concerned resident believes the Village of Granville needs to slow down on reopening. Last Friday, a […]
By Matthew Saari After some mulling and reworking, the Granville Central School Class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation […]
For many years, the Granville Rotary Club has honored a Student of the Month, usually a senior based on leadership […]