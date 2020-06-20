By Matthew Saari

There will be no Summer Rec this year for local children.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that, quite possibly for the first time in the program’s history, Granville’s Summer Rec program was canceled, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause.

“We will not be holding Summer Rec this summer,” said Granville town supervisor Matt Hicks.

Two key factors influenced the town’s decision to cancel, Hicks said. First, Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed all state public schools earlier this year. Given that summer rec is hosted at the Granville Elementary School, Hicks noted that without a program site there is no program.

“Without a location to hold it, we can’t host it,” Hicks said.

Second, the COVID-19 pandemic also brings with it social distancing guidelines and increased sanitation measures which Hicks said are not feasible for the program, taking into consideration the fact there are dozens of kids, in close proximity with one another.

“There is just no chance for social distancing,” he said.

Also, Hicks said, even if there was a site for the program, staff would require additional training, personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitizing equipment.

“We’re not in a position to do that,” he said.

