Granville Rotary selects students of the month

F or many years, the Granville Rotary Club has honored a Student of the Month, usually a senior based on leadership experience and community service.

The program was delayed this year due of a lack of meeting sites for the Rotary and most recently due to the coronavirus. This year’s winners are listed below.

Normally, each winner is invited to a Rotary dinner meeting with their parents, where their accomplishments are reviewed, and each winner is presented a certificate of recognition and a monetary gift card. They are then eligible to be nominated as Student of the Year with a $1,000 college scholarship in June.

Although there are no minimum academic criteria, most of the winners are at the top of their class because over time, talented students tend to be very busy and academically driven.

The January winner was Jack Farrell, son of Brook and Christopher Farrell. Currently ranked first in the class,

Jack’s primary community service project was working with the Slate Valley Museum’s First Friday program, serving as a “Jack-of-all-trades.” In addition, he raises money for Haynes House of Hope and worked with the Granville Youth Basketball and Baseball programs. He has been a member of the high school band, drama club, Spanish Club, Jazz Ensemble and served as a class officer. He plans to attend Siena College, majoring in mathematics.

The February winner was Christopher Birchmore, son of Chris and Lisa Birchmore. His community service

includes his experience as an Eagle Scout, documenting the veterans memorials and monuments in Granville. He was an active participant in St. Mary’ s youth group, making and delivering Thanksgiving meals to the elderly, and the Share the Warmth clothing drive. He served at the food pantry, was a scholar-athlete and indoor track co-caption grades 9-12.

He is very capable of working in technology programs and served as a paid tech during the summer for high school computers. Chris plans to enroll at SUNY-Delhi to study mechatronics design.

Kaiya Fabian was selected as the March Student of the Month and is the daughter of Allison and Ludrick Fabian.

The community service she enjoyed the most was working with younger girls in the summer field hockey

program, teaching skills and serving as a role model. She also volunteered in the Trunk or Treat Halloween program for elementary students and served as a Young Scholars Debate judge. She also volunteers as a fundraiser for Haynes House of Hope and served on the student Granville Rotary Trivia team. In addition, she served on the prom committee, math club and spirit club. Kaiya is 11th in the class and will attend college at Florida Southern College for biology/premed.

Clarissa Lebell is the April student winner, and the daughter of Christine and Chris LeBell. Her favorite

volunteer experience was the education dental care program for Head Start, where she taught youngsters about the value of dental hygiene. She also served on the stage crew for the Battle of the Bands and was a part of the Slate Valley Museum internship program. She has had perfect attendance for grades nine, 10 and 11, always an important personal achievement. She is ranked second in her class and she serves as the National Honor Society secretary, and on indoor track & field teams for 11th and 12th grades. In addition, she was a member of the FFA for three years, served on the prom committee and served as captain of the soccer team for four years.

The May Student of the Month is Bryanna Sady, daughter of Herb and Shelley Sady. Her favorite community

service is her active involvement in the West Pawlet Fire Department, where she serves as a member, as well as raising funds for its Woodchuck Festival, Turkey Raffle and its annual auction. She also played volleyball and softball for four years and served as a class officer. She enjoys working with younger students and serving as a role model for them. She is ranked seventh in the class and plans to attend SUNY-Plattsburgh for early education/special education.

In addition to their other accomplishments Jack and Bryanna were selected as Teens of Excellence in the spring by the Glens Falls Post-Star.

The Rotary Club also recognizes a technical/trade school student for exemplary achievement and has selected Brandon Heath as the June Trade School Student of the Month. Brandon is completing the Culinary Arts and

Hospitality program at Southern Adirondack BOCES and will enroll at SUNY-Adirondack in the fall where he will receive a degree in culinary arts. While a student at BOCES, Brandon was inducted in the National Technical Honor Society. He achieved certification in the Serve Safe Starter and Food Handler program and was treasurer of the WSWHE Key Club. Brandon is the son of Brandon and Tammy Heath.

