27 to graduate Friday in Hartford ceremony


Twenty-seven Tanagers will take the next step in their lives as they cap off their high school education Friday.

Hartford High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the high school.

The announcement came in light of Gov. Cuomo’s approval for school districts to hold in-person ceremonies with up to 150 people. The district met with members of the senior class and the Washington County Department of Health and Public Safety to maintain the time-honored tradition.

School superintendent Andrew Cook said Hartford’s valedictorian and salutatorian will speak, and the ceremony will include a student welcome address, a student address thanking mothers and fathers and a student farewell address. Principal Shelley Dupuis and Cook will provide remarks as well.

The school is preparing its programs and it is yet to be determined which students will speak.

In keeping with health guidelines issued by New York State and the CDC, tickets will be limited to four per senior, each graduate will receive one car pass for additional guests to watch the ceremony and families will be seated on the baseball field in pods situated six feet apart. Those with car passes must remain in their cars.

Extra tickets, if available, will be distributed based on a lottery system, as will parking spaces and pod seating assignments.

In addition, lingering before and after the ceremony is prohibited; restrooms will not be available for public use; audience members are encouraged to wear masks; a hand sanitizer station will be available; and the ceremony will be streamed on the internet for those who cannot attend.

The rain date for the ceremony will be Saturday at the same time.

For additional information, visit hartfordcsd.org.

