June 23, 2020

63 to graduate Friday in double ceremony


By Matthew Saari

After some mulling and reworking, the Granville Central School Class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation Friday.

In fact, they’ll have two.

“I think the compromise we came up with it perfect,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl.

After polling the senior class twice, school officials said the consensus was have an in-person ceremony this month, under current state social distancing restrictions – specifically, graduation ceremonies being capped at 150 people.

To best be able to incorporate every student and their parents, the school will host two ceremonies back-to-back. The first ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. at which time the entire Class of 2020 processes. During this time, the guests of students Allen through Ludwig will be in attendance, with the same group of students being the only ones receiving awards and diplomas.

Upon completion of that ceremony, and some downtime for sanitizing the area, the second ceremony will commence at 7:30 p.m.

At this time, the entire class will process again. The guests of the back alphabetical half of the class (M-Z) will now be in attendance, with those students now receiving their diplomas and awards.

“I don’t really think it will be much longer than a regular ceremony,” McGurl said.

The downside, for the students at least, is they’ll have to sit through the speeches of the valedictorian, salutatorian, McGurl and Board of Education president Audrey Hicks twice.

The graduation is being done as such due to the 150 cap on grad ceremonies. With a class size of 63, if every student were to have two guests, the gathering would be in excess of the state-mandated cap. The district’s compromise was thus devised so students wouldn’t have to pick a parent to attend while still adhering to state guidelines, McGurl said.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
June 23, 2020

27 to graduate Friday in Hartford ceremony

hartford logo

By Duncan Campbell Twenty-seven Tanagers will take the next step in their lives as they cap off their high school […]

June 23, 2020

Complaint filed over village concert series

daryl magil

By Matthew Saari One concerned resident believes the Village of Granville needs to slow down on reopening. Last Friday, a […]

June 21, 2020

Granville Rotary selects students of the month

rotary

For many years, the Granville Rotary Club has honored a Student of the Month, usually a senior based on leadership […]

June 20, 2020

No Summer Rec this year

DSC_0067

By Matthew Saari There will be no Summer Rec this year for local children. Officials confirmed Wednesday that, quite possibly […]

June 19, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020

Vermont’s unemployment rate decreases to 12.7% in May

On Friday, June 19, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering […]

June 18, 2020

Hartford town-wide garage sale returns

hartford

Hartford’s annual town-wide garage sale is slated to take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 9. Bonnie Williamson, owner of As […]

June 18, 2020

Multiple town assessment equity project proceeding

The Town of Dresden, along with five other towns in Washington County, is participating in a multiple town assessment equity […]

June 18, 2020

Summer concerts start July 2

daryl magil

By Matthew Saari Granville will kick off its summer concert season Thursday, July 2 with a crowd-pleasing performance by Whiskey […]

June 17, 2020

Whitehall Times 6.18.20

June 17, 2020

Granville Sentinel 6.18.20

June 17, 2020

Skene Manor to remain closed

SkeneManor-20100512006-Featured

Although it is expected that the Capital Region, including Whitehall, will enter Phase Three of the reopening of businesses following […]