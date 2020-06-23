Complaint filed over village concert series

By Matthew Saari

One concerned resident believes the Village of Granville needs to slow down on reopening.

Last Friday, a grievance was filed with the state over the recent announcement that the village’s Summer Concert Series is a go.

“My village is advertising a concert series in July,” read the anonymous report, entitled “Complaint referral from New York State on PAUSE Enforcement Assistance.”

From there, the grievance was forwarded to a handful of Washington County officials including administrator Chris DeBolt, county attorney Roger Wickes, sheriff Jeff Murphy and district attorney Tony Jordan, who is turn passed it on to Granville town supervisor and county representative, Matt Hicks.

Hicks said there has been no discussion of enforcement action at the county level, calling the notice “more of a head’s up.”

“I don’t see it being an issue at all,” he said.

Hicks noted that by the time the village’s concert series rolls around, the state will be in Phase IV, which allows live entertainment.

“Phase IV basically opens everything up,” he said.

From Hicks, the notice made its way to village clerk Rick Roberts who advised extra precautions are being taken this year, with sanitizer being made available and the bathrooms will be sanitized more frequently than in years’ past. Concert goers also have the option of staying in their cars.

“We’re going to take precautions,” he said. “I don’t really want to put the village in the position where we’re thumbing our nose to something.”

Roberts confirmed his office has only received the single complaint.

“This looks like this is an isolated thing,” he said.

Both Hicks and Roberts both noted the fact that Washington County has likely left the pandemic behind, with only one active case being recorded at this time.

Roberts also confirmed that despite the isolated grievance, the concert series is scheduled to launch as previously announced, and, given he hasn’t been contacted by any county law enforcement officials, doesn’t anticipate any enforcement action.

“They’re not sending the SWAT team out for this one,” Roberts said.

“I think,” he added.

