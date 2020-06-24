June 24, 2020
By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Village Board is pursuing taking the New York State Canal Corporation to court over […]
By Jared Stamm At its monthly town meeting in June, Hebron officials discussed a range of issues, from reopening the […]
By Duncan Campbell Twenty-seven Tanagers will take the next step in their lives as they cap off their high school […]
By Matthew Saari One concerned resident believes the Village of Granville needs to slow down on reopening. Last Friday, a […]
By Matthew Saari After some mulling and reworking, the Granville Central School Class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation […]
For many years, the Granville Rotary Club has honored a Student of the Month, usually a senior based on leadership […]
By Matthew Saari There will be no Summer Rec this year for local children. Officials confirmed Wednesday that, quite possibly […]
On Friday, June 19, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering […]
Hartford’s annual town-wide garage sale is slated to take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 9. Bonnie Williamson, owner of As […]
The Town of Dresden, along with five other towns in Washington County, is participating in a multiple town assessment equity […]