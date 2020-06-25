Teen hit by car

A Whitehall teen was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a car.

Whitehall police and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Poultney Street and South Williams Street Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for a reported car v. pedestrian accident.

Police found a 13-year-old girl being attended by EMS personnel. Police said the girl was complaining of ankle, foot and lower leg pain.

Witnesses told police that the teenager was crossing Poultney Street, heading northbound, while texting on a phone. The involved vehicle, witnesses said, turned from South Williams Street onto Poultney Street and struck the teen.

The driver, an 18-year-old Whitehall woman, told police she didn’t see the 13-year-old until it was too late.

The injured teen told police she had been walking in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

No tickets were issued and family members transported the 13-year-old to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

