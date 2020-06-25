Two teens charged for breaking into Mary J. Tanner School

By Matthew Saari

A bout of curiosity resulted in felony charges for two local teens.

On Monday morning at 5:30 a.m., State Police were dispatched to Mary J. Tanner School to investigate a security alarm activation.

“We had two 16-year-olds break into Mary J. Tanner,” said Granville school resource officer Ryan Pedone.

However, a sweep of the building by police turned up nothing, with the two suspects having fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

As SRO, Pedone began his day reviewing security camera footage and quickly identified the suspects.

“The subjects were only in there for a couple of minutes,” Pedone said, noting the suspects quickly became aware they had tripped the school’s alarm system and subsequently fled.

There was no damage to school property during the break-in, Pedone said.

The break-in information was then taken to school officials, who indicated they wanted charges filed against the teenagers.

Later in the morning, at 10 a.m., police said the duo was located in a car in the village. Pedone approached the pair at Stewart’s Shop on Quaker Street and they readily admitted to the deed.

“They both acknowledged being bored,” Pedone said, adding they said they were curious what the interior of MJT looked like, having never been inside that school.

The teens – a boy and a girl – were charged with attempted burglary, a felony. They were released pending a court appearance in July.

