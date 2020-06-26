June 26, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 26, 2020

June 25, 2020

Teen hit by car

A Whitehall teen was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a car. Whitehall police and EMS […]

June 25, 2020

Two teens charged for breaking into Mary J. Tanner School

By Matthew Saari A bout of curiosity resulted in felony charges for two local teens. On Monday morning at 5:30 […]

June 24, 2020

Village may go to court over canal wall ownership

By PJ Ferguson   The Whitehall Village Board is pursuing taking the New York State Canal Corporation to court over […]

June 24, 2020

Hebron discusses gravel pit dilemma

By Jared Stamm At its monthly town meeting in June, Hebron officials discussed a range of issues, from reopening the […]

June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020

June 23, 2020

27 to graduate Friday in Hartford ceremony

By Duncan Campbell Twenty-seven Tanagers will take the next step in their lives as they cap off their high school […]

June 23, 2020

Complaint filed over village concert series

By Matthew Saari One concerned resident believes the Village of Granville needs to slow down on reopening. Last Friday, a […]

June 23, 2020

63 to graduate Friday in double ceremony

By Matthew Saari After some mulling and reworking, the Granville Central School Class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation […]

June 21, 2020

Granville Rotary selects students of the month

For many years, the Granville Rotary Club has honored a Student of the Month, usually a senior based on leadership […]

June 20, 2020

No Summer Rec this year

By Matthew Saari There will be no Summer Rec this year for local children. Officials confirmed Wednesday that, quite possibly […]