June 30, 2020

Ask Matt: Will another network pick up canceled Single Parents?


Question: Is there any word on Single Parents being picked up by another network? The talented adults and kids were so refreshing to watch. It was one of the funniest and well-written comedies on TV. –Marianne

Matt Roush: As is typically (though not always) the case, it seems unlikely this comedy will be shopped around or picked up elsewhere, given that it was an in-house production (since 20th Television and ABC Studios were co-producers, all under the Disney umbrella). I’m not aware of much poaching going on of castoffs this year, which could be a reflection of business being anything but usual these days.

Question: I have just found and binged the two seasons of Titans on DC Universe. I like free trials and figured I’d give it a go! So, since I literally just discovered Titans two days before writing this question, I haven’t kept up with its production news during the pandemic. Do you know if they were already filming Season 3? –Beth

Matt Roush: From what I can tell, Titans was unable to film the third season (in Canada) before the shutdown, so you’re in for a wait. But if this is your sort of thing, you might be interested that another DC Universe series, the sort-of spinoff Doom Patrol, launched its second season on June 25 on DC Universe and HBO Max.

June 30, 2020

State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

Magill and Macri 1

By Matthew Saari Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series. Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, […]

June 30, 2020

“Hot Mess House” shows how to clear up clutter

weekJune28_CassandraAarssen

By Barb Oates Good news for you clutter kings and queens out there. You’re not messy, lazy or disorganized! “You’re […]

June 30, 2020

Lost on Everest

weekJune21_DYK_Everest

By Rick Gables National Geographic Channel will premiere Lost on Everest Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour […]

June 30, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – 50 Years Already?

weekJune21_ReMIND_MASH

“Love Story,” “MASH,” “Patton” and other classic films celebrate a milestone By Paul Hall, ReMIND Magazine I shake my head […]

June 30, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda Speedway, week two

By Mark Kane Under bright skies and temps in the 90s there was a freeze warning in the Capital District, […]

June 30, 2020

Upstart Bigfoot fest proposed

The top three adult winners of the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

By PJ Ferguson   COVID-19 or not, Whitehall will not rest on celebrating their beloved mascot. While the Sasquatch Calling […]

June 29, 2020

Summer concert abruptly canceled

whiskey river

By Matthew Saari Granville’s first concert of its Summer Concert Series has been canceled. Mayor Paul Labas made the announcement […]

June 29, 2020

Obituary: Harry Woodruff

Harry ''Junior'' ''Woody'' Woodruff_ WWII (cleaned)

Pawlet, VT/South Bethany, Delaware –  On June 26, 2020 Harry Charles Woodruff (Woody) passed on peacefully at home surrounded by […]

June 29, 2020

Celebrate the 4th of July

Because of concerns about large group gatherings in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fourth of July events have […]

June 28, 2020

Section II’s greatest basketball players

sport cap

By Keith Harrington EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 years […]

June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

