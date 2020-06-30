June 30, 2020

Lost on Everest


By Rick Gables

Lost on Everest (photo by National Geographic Society/Dirk Collins)

National Geographic Channel will premiere Lost on Everest Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The one-hour special shines a light on one of exploration’s most perplexing mysteries: What happened to the great explorers Andrew “Sandy” Irvine and George Leigh Mallory, who set out on June 8, 1924, to attempt the first true summit of Mount Everest?

At just 800 vertical feet from the summit, the men were swallowed by a storm cloud and never seen again. Although Mallory’s body was recovered 75 years later at 27,000 feet, the location of Irvine’s remains is still unknown.

An incredible team of professional climbers, filmmakers and Irvine experts – boasting an impressive 100 combined years of experience on Mount Everest – is led by journalist, climber and adventurer Mark Synnott and National Geographic photographer, climber and mountaineer Renan Ozturk in an attempt to discover whether Irvine and Mallory successfully conquered the world’s tallest mountain, a feat that, if accomplished, would rewrite history.

The special features never-before-seen breathtaking images captured from high-altitude drones and combines alpinism, archaeology and cinematic storytelling to try to solve one of exploration’s greatest mysteries.

CBS will premiere the new series Tough as Nails on Wednesday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and created by Phil Keoghan, this is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty in order to keep their country running.

Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

TLC’s new season of Counting On will premiere on Tuesday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a one-hour episode that will take viewers into what quarantine and social distancing means for a family of 19+ people. The opener shares how the Duggars are coping with the effects of the COVID-19 virus and will check in with the different branches of the family across the country. Throughout the season, the Duggar children continue to come into their own, with many family units continuing to grow.

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
June 30, 2020

State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

Magill and Macri 1

By Matthew Saari Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series. Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, […]

June 30, 2020

Ask Matt: Will another network pick up canceled Single Parents?

Question: Is there any word on Single Parents being picked up by another network? The talented adults and kids were […]

June 30, 2020

“Hot Mess House” shows how to clear up clutter

weekJune28_CassandraAarssen

By Barb Oates Good news for you clutter kings and queens out there. You’re not messy, lazy or disorganized! “You’re […]

June 30, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – 50 Years Already?

weekJune21_ReMIND_MASH

“Love Story,” “MASH,” “Patton” and other classic films celebrate a milestone By Paul Hall, ReMIND Magazine I shake my head […]

June 30, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda Speedway, week two

By Mark Kane Under bright skies and temps in the 90s there was a freeze warning in the Capital District, […]

June 30, 2020

Upstart Bigfoot fest proposed

The top three adult winners of the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

By PJ Ferguson   COVID-19 or not, Whitehall will not rest on celebrating their beloved mascot. While the Sasquatch Calling […]

June 29, 2020

Summer concert abruptly canceled

whiskey river

By Matthew Saari Granville’s first concert of its Summer Concert Series has been canceled. Mayor Paul Labas made the announcement […]

June 29, 2020

Obituary: Harry Woodruff

Harry ''Junior'' ''Woody'' Woodruff_ WWII (cleaned)

Pawlet, VT/South Bethany, Delaware –  On June 26, 2020 Harry Charles Woodruff (Woody) passed on peacefully at home surrounded by […]

June 29, 2020

Celebrate the 4th of July

Because of concerns about large group gatherings in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fourth of July events have […]

June 28, 2020

Section II’s greatest basketball players

sport cap

By Keith Harrington EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 years […]

June 26, 2020

North Country FreePress – June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 26, 2020