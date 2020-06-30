June 30, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – 50 Years Already?


“Love Story,” “MASH,” “Patton” and other classic films celebrate a milestone

By Paul Hall, ReMIND Magazine

MASH (photo ©1970 Twentieth Century Fox)

I shake my head on a daily basis with the anniversaries of classic cinema. To imagine the films of 1970 are celebrating a 50-year anniversary this year is amazing.

Look no further than box office champ Love Story, a film that closed the year with the biggest box office return and taught us that “love means never having to say you’re sorry.” The romance starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal received numerous award nominations, but it was the film’s original score, “Theme From Love Story,” that we still hear in our heads to this day, that won Francis Lai an Oscar.

The Korean War served as the background for MASH, released in March 1970, a film that eventually was the basis for the long-running television series of the same name. The Donald Sutherland (Hawkeye), Elliott Gould (Trapper John) and Robert Duvall (Maj. Frank Burns) starrer humanized war and also impressed to viewers that there were real people involved in the conflicts that most were only familiar with from news reports.

World War II provided the setting for Patton, which had a limited release in February and national release in April 1970. The film focused on the sometimes controversial American Gen. George S. Patton (George C. Scott). Even now, the legendary speech from the film is referenced in countless pieces of pop culture. The nearly three-hour film has captivated viewers since its debut and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Although Scott won the Academy Award for his portrayal of Patton, he refused to accept the award.

In early summer, director Russ Meyer brought Beyond the Valley of the Dolls to the screen. Meyer was known for films that regularly featured campy humor and sexploitation, focusing on the attributes on display via scantily clad women. The really fascinating part of this film was that the screenplay was written by Meyer and Roger Ebert; however, they penned it before Ebert gained fame as a movie critic. This was the only screenplay credit the acclaimed film critic had. Gene Siskel gave Beyond the Valley of the Dolls zero out of four stars in the Chicago Tribune. Siskel, of course, would go on to join with Ebert to make up one of the most legendary film critic pairings of all time.

So many memorable moments and that just scratches the surface – happy 50th, old friends.

Brought to you by the publishers of ReMIND magazine, a monthly magazine filled with over 95 puzzles, retro features, trivia and comics. Get ReMIND magazine at 70% off the cover price, call 1-855-322-8784 or visit remindmagazine.com. ©2018 ReMIND magazine

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
June 30, 2020

State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

Magill and Macri 1

By Matthew Saari Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series. Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, […]

June 30, 2020

Ask Matt: Will another network pick up canceled Single Parents?

Question: Is there any word on Single Parents being picked up by another network? The talented adults and kids were […]

June 30, 2020

“Hot Mess House” shows how to clear up clutter

weekJune28_CassandraAarssen

By Barb Oates Good news for you clutter kings and queens out there. You’re not messy, lazy or disorganized! “You’re […]

June 30, 2020

Lost on Everest

weekJune21_DYK_Everest

By Rick Gables National Geographic Channel will premiere Lost on Everest Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour […]

June 30, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda Speedway, week two

By Mark Kane Under bright skies and temps in the 90s there was a freeze warning in the Capital District, […]

June 30, 2020

Upstart Bigfoot fest proposed

The top three adult winners of the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

By PJ Ferguson   COVID-19 or not, Whitehall will not rest on celebrating their beloved mascot. While the Sasquatch Calling […]

June 29, 2020

Summer concert abruptly canceled

whiskey river

By Matthew Saari Granville’s first concert of its Summer Concert Series has been canceled. Mayor Paul Labas made the announcement […]

June 29, 2020

Obituary: Harry Woodruff

Harry ''Junior'' ''Woody'' Woodruff_ WWII (cleaned)

Pawlet, VT/South Bethany, Delaware –  On June 26, 2020 Harry Charles Woodruff (Woody) passed on peacefully at home surrounded by […]

June 29, 2020

Celebrate the 4th of July

Because of concerns about large group gatherings in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fourth of July events have […]

June 28, 2020

Section II’s greatest basketball players

sport cap

By Keith Harrington EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer has been a part of Section II athletics for more than 40 years […]

June 26, 2020

North Country FreePress – June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – June 26, 2020