State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series.

Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, because of New York’s travel ban on COVID-19 hotspots, he will be unable to make an appearance in the Colored Slate Capital of the World.

“Because of the recent New York quarantine requirement of Florida Residents, my appearance in Granville would not be following Governor Cuomo’s mandate to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in (New York),” Magill wrote in a letter to the village.

Magill is a resident of Florida, which because of rising COVID-19 cases has been deemed a hot spot by New York, which by comparison, is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Florida’s Department of Health website reported Tuesday the state’s COVID-19 cases increased by 6,012 for a total of 152,434 from the day prior.

On June 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo enacted travel restrictions on residents from states deemed to be hot spots.

“All travelers entering New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10% test positivity rate, over a seven day rolling average, will be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days consistent with Department of Health regulations for quarantine,” read Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 205.

“(Magill) would have had to come up two weeks ahead of time,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

Although Magill will be absent, the show will go on, Roberts said. Sass and Brass, the band Magill pairs with each summer concert season, is in fact an Albany-based outfit and has agreed to keep their scheduled performance date of July 9.

“They are still willing to go,” Roberts said.

For now. This week’s concert was abruptly canceled Monday after several complaints against the village were filed with the state, village office and Mayor Paul Labas directly.

“It’s going to be a decision the mayor makes based upon counsel from the governor’s office,” Roberts said of next week’s concert.

