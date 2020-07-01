July 1, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.2.20

July 1, 2020

Whitehall school increases its regional ranking

WHS

By Matthew Saari Whitehall Central School jumped 15 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]

July 1, 2020

Granville falls in regional ranking of state’s schools

gcs

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School dropped 13 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]

July 1, 2020

Obituary: Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr.

Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr

Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr., of Moss Beach, CA passed away on June 19, 2020 after a 20 year struggle […]

June 30, 2020

State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

Magill and Macri 1

By Matthew Saari Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series. Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, […]

June 30, 2020

Ask Matt: Will another network pick up canceled Single Parents?

Question: Is there any word on Single Parents being picked up by another network? The talented adults and kids were […]

June 30, 2020

“Hot Mess House” shows how to clear up clutter

weekJune28_CassandraAarssen

By Barb Oates Good news for you clutter kings and queens out there. You’re not messy, lazy or disorganized! “You’re […]

June 30, 2020

Lost on Everest

weekJune21_DYK_Everest

By Rick Gables National Geographic Channel will premiere Lost on Everest Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour […]

June 30, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – 50 Years Already?

weekJune21_ReMIND_MASH

“Love Story,” “MASH,” “Patton” and other classic films celebrate a milestone By Paul Hall, ReMIND Magazine I shake my head […]

June 30, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda Speedway, week two

By Mark Kane Under bright skies and temps in the 90s there was a freeze warning in the Capital District, […]

June 30, 2020

Upstart Bigfoot fest proposed

The top three adult winners of the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

By PJ Ferguson   COVID-19 or not, Whitehall will not rest on celebrating their beloved mascot. While the Sasquatch Calling […]

June 29, 2020

Summer concert abruptly canceled

whiskey river

By Matthew Saari Granville’s first concert of its Summer Concert Series has been canceled. Mayor Paul Labas made the announcement […]