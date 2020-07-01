July 1, 2020

Obituary: Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr.


Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr., of Moss Beach, CA passed away on June 19, 2020 after a 20 year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Ray was born on February 26, 1937 in Glens Falls, NY at the home of his parents Bethuel G. Vaughn and Minnie Bell (Farr) Vaughn. Ray graduated in 1956 from Glens Falls High School where he participated in football, being inducted into the alumni Hall of Fame, played the French Horn in orchestra and band, and developed a life long love for the accordion.

He attended Albany Business College, graduating in 1958, and then enlisted in the US Army.  He served as a Specialist 4th Class in the US Army Signal Corp from 1959-1961, and was stationed in Okinawa where he worked as a high clearance cryptologist.  Ray was employed at Whiteman Chevrolet in Glens Falls, NY as a Comptroller and Vice President from 1963 until his retirement in 2005 and was the recipient of Chevrolet’s Annual Outstanding Service Award for Business every year from 1975 to 2005.

Ray married Patricia Bennett in 1962 and had 3 sons, Ramon Jr., David, and Michael. Pat passed away in 1972.  On July 11, 1992, Ray married Margaret (Peggy) Meisenhelder of Granville, NY.  Ray and Peggy remained married until his death.

His Church affiliations were a major part of his life.  He was a member of St Mary’s RC Church in Granville, NY (1992-2011) where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Instructor and Music Minister.  After his move to California in 2010, he joined the Music Ministry at St. Peter RC Church in Pacifica, CA.

Ray’s love of music continued as a member of the Saratoga, NY Racing City Barbershop Chorus and the Granville Area Chorus.  In addition to music he enjoyed gardening, home repairs & remodeling, volunteering at the Coastside Senior Center in Half Moon Bay, CA and spending time at his ‘Camp’ on Lake Eden, VT.

He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Bethuel, brothers Donald, Leon, and Harold, sisters Varena and Gloria and his first wife Patricia.

Survivors include his wife Peggy, sons Ramon Jr., David, and Michael, step children Derek, Adam, and Danika, ten grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Ray participated in over 10 years of Alzheimer’s drug studies at the Bennington, VT Memory Clinic and UCSF in California in hopes of helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s for future generations.  Person’s wishing to donate in his memory can do so at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).

At his request, there will be no service / memorial.

