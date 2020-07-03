July 3, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 3, 2020

July 2, 2020

Health center to reopen

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Health Center will reopen next week. Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell announced Thursday he had […]

July 2, 2020

Summer swim program starts July 7

By Matthew Saari Children will have the opportunity to learn safe swimming techniques from certified instructors this summer as part […]

July 1, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.2.20

July 1, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.2.20

July 1, 2020

Whitehall school increases its regional ranking

By Matthew Saari Whitehall Central School jumped 15 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]

July 1, 2020

Granville falls in regional ranking of state’s schools

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School dropped 13 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]

July 1, 2020

Obituary: Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr.

Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn, Sr., of Moss Beach, CA passed away on June 19, 2020 after a 20 year struggle […]

June 30, 2020

State travel ban forces Magill out of concert

By Matthew Saari Granville’s flashiest musician has pulled out of this year’s Summer Concert Series. Daryl Magill announced Tuesday that, […]

June 30, 2020

Ask Matt: Will another network pick up canceled Single Parents?

Question: Is there any word on Single Parents being picked up by another network? The talented adults and kids were […]

June 30, 2020

“Hot Mess House” shows how to clear up clutter

By Barb Oates Good news for you clutter kings and queens out there. You’re not messy, lazy or disorganized! “You’re […]

June 30, 2020

Lost on Everest

By Rick Gables National Geographic Channel will premiere Lost on Everest Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour […]