July 6, 2020

Obituary: Tasia Oakman Benson


Tasia Oakman Benson of Poultney passed away suddenly of a stroke on June 13, 2020.  Born February 2, 1951 to Beverly (Jones) and Walter Oakman.  She was a 1969 graduate of Granville High School.  She earned her Paralegal Degree from Woodbury College in 1988 and then her Vermont Real Estate License in 1994.  Tasia was a Realtor and sold real estate from the Castleton office of Coldwell Banker then Century 21 until retirement in 2018.

Tasia lived in the Lake St. Catherine area her entire life.  She loved the home she built with her husband Gerald Benson and the time they spent together on their boat on Lake Champlain and socializing with friends.  Tasia loved collecting antiques and art and had a flair for interior design.  She loved to travel.  Tasia was a Wells Village Library Trustee for many years.  An 8th generation Vermonter, a descendant of the Green Mountain Boys and American Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers, she was a charter member of the Wells Historical Society.  She belonged to the Fair Haven Chapter of the Eagles Club and Ducks Unlimited.

Most importantly, Tasia loved her family and was a dedicated mother and grandmother.  She is survived by her son Matthew Minthorn and his wife Leah and their children Samuel, Annabelle and Reese of Scottsdale, AZ and daughter Kylee Minthorn and son Isiah of Malta, NY a brother Patrick Oakman and his wife Gail of Granville, NY and their children Shane (Krista) Oakman of Granville, NY and Sarah Wetherall of Glens Falls, NY and a sister Tracee (Oakman) Rupe and her husband Gary and their daughters Kelsey of Poultney, VT and Brooke Rupe of Los Angeles, CA and a brother Bernard (Christopher)(Butch) Pauquette of Lebanon, TN, an Aunt Joan (Jones) and Richard Pauquette of Wells, VT and an Aunt Winifred Oakman of Wells, VT.  Tasia was predeceased by her Husband Gerald Benson, her parents and a niece Shannon Rupe.

At Tasia’s request, there is no viewing, funeral or service.  A celebration of life will take place at a later date with family.

