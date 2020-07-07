Magill to host virtual concert

By Matthew Saari

The show must go on.

Despite all of the COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place, Daryl Magill is still going to perform for Granville.

From more than 1,000 miles away.

On Friday, Magill will host a virtual concert on his Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m.

“At least to bring something to the people,” Magill said Tuesday. “That’s my plan to give back to the community.”

Magill, scheduled to perform this Thursday with Sass and Brass, had to bow out last week because of state travel ban restrictions against residents of states with increasing COVID-19 cases.

As a resident of Florida – which saw more than 6,000 new cases from Sunday to Monday – Magill would have to quarantine for 14 days prior to the concert.

To further compound the issue, on Monday the state informed the village any live concerts would be in violation of standing executive orders, forcing the village to cancel this week’s and next week’s acts.

In a bit of a change from what many residents may know of Magill’s acts, the fan-favorite musician will be performing a number of country song selections as well as a “couple standards.”

“I’m a big country fan,” he said. “It’ll be something different.”

Magill’s Facebook page is Daryl Magill. Listeners can also tune into the Granville Sentinel Facebook page, which will share the livestream.

