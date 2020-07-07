July 7, 2020

Magill to host virtual concert


By Matthew Saari

The show must go on.

Despite all of the COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place, Daryl Magill is still going to perform for Granville.

From more than 1,000 miles away.

On Friday, Magill will host a virtual concert on his Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m.

“At least to bring something to the people,” Magill said Tuesday. “That’s my plan to give back to the community.”

Magill, scheduled to perform this Thursday with Sass and Brass, had to bow out last week because of state travel ban restrictions against residents of states with increasing COVID-19 cases.

As a resident of Florida – which saw more than 6,000 new cases from Sunday to Monday – Magill would have to quarantine for 14 days prior to the concert.

To further compound the issue, on Monday the state informed the village any live concerts would be in violation of standing executive orders, forcing the village to cancel this week’s and next week’s acts.

In a bit of a change from what many residents may know of Magill’s acts, the fan-favorite musician will be performing a number of country song selections as well as a “couple standards.”

“I’m a big country fan,” he said. “It’ll be something different.”

Magill’s Facebook page is Daryl Magill. Listeners can also tune into the Granville Sentinel Facebook page, which will share the livestream.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
July 7, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda welcomes ‘Jeffer,’ Jeff Heotzler

By Mark Kane Who would have ever thought when you looked out the window early Saturday morning or right up […]

July 7, 2020

Music in Park canceled

Summer Concert Enerjazz

By Matthew Saari For the first time in more than 30 years, Whitehall will not have a musical summer. Citing […]

July 7, 2020

Next two concerts canceled

daryl magil

By Matthew Saari The next two concerts of Granville’s Summer Concert Series have been cancelled. Following the complaints filed locally […]

July 6, 2020

Obituary: Tasia Oakman Benson

Tasia Oakman Benson obit photo

Tasia Oakman Benson of Poultney passed away suddenly of a stroke on June 13, 2020.  Born February 2, 1951 to […]

July 3, 2020

North Country FreePress – July 3, 2020

July 3, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 3, 2020

July 2, 2020

Health center to reopen

Whitehall Health Center

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Health Center will reopen next week. Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell announced Thursday he had […]

July 2, 2020

Summer swim program starts July 7

summer swim

By Matthew Saari Children will have the opportunity to learn safe swimming techniques from certified instructors this summer as part […]

July 1, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.2.20

July 1, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.2.20

July 1, 2020

Whitehall school increases its regional ranking

WHS

By Matthew Saari Whitehall Central School jumped 15 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]

July 1, 2020

Granville falls in regional ranking of state’s schools

gcs

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School dropped 13 spots in a ranking of regional schools. Every year, Albany Business Review […]