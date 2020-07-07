July 7, 2020

Music in Park canceled


By Matthew Saari

For the first time in more than 30 years, Whitehall will not have a musical summer.

Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers confirmed this year’s Music in the Park summer concert series has been canceled.

“There was no way we could keep people separated,” said series organizer Carol Greenough.

This is the first time in the series’ 30-plus-year history that Whitehall’s summer season has been without music. Although live entertainment is allowed under the state’s Phase IV re-opening guidelines, local events indicate a concert series at this time may be more trouble than its worth.

Neighboring Granville announced recently it would move ahead with its Summer Concert Series, with the first to be held on July 2. Leading up to the concert, however, the Village of Granville received several anonymous complaints, with two formal ones being filed with the state.

“My village is advertising a concert series in July,” read the anonymous report, entitled “Complaint referral from New York State on PAUSE Enforcement Assistance.”

From there, the grievance was forwarded to a handful of Washington County officials including administrator Chris DeBolt, county attorney Roger Wickes, Sheriff Jeff Murphy and district attorney Tony Jordan, who is turn passed it on to Granville town supervisor and county representative, Matt Hicks.

Although no enforcement action was discussed at the county level, due to advice received from the state and the complaints ramping up, Granville mayor Paul Labas made the call to cancel the first concert.

Granville’s act this week is faring little better with lead musician Daryl Magill having to bow out due to the state’s travel ban against Florida residents, which Magill is. As of press time, Granville had to cancel the next two installments of its concert series after the state advised such events are in violation of standing executive orders.

 

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

