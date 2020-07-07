Next two concerts canceled

By Matthew Saari

The next two concerts of Granville’s Summer Concert Series have been cancelled.

Following the complaints filed locally and with the state concerning the Village of Granville moving ahead with its inaugural summer concert last week, local officials sought guidance from the state Monday about this week’s and future concerts.

“I emailed (the state) today,” said village clerk Rick Roberts, adding he provided COVID-19 figures for Washington County and surrounding counties, hoping the very low number of cases locally would influence the state’s decision.

“I also cited the plan the village had,” Roberts added.

The plan referenced included encouraging social distancing, free masks and hand sanitizer available to the public, a designated parking area for those who wish to listen from the safety of their vehicles and regular sanitizing of the restrooms throughout the concert.

This did little to sway the state.

“Unfortunately at this time it would violate current Executive Orders to have an outdoor concert,” Sam Parker, Captial Region’s representative in the governor’s office said Monday afternoon.

Regardless of local COVID-19 figures, Roberts said the state’s primary concern currently is the rising figures in other states and having someone who recently travelled bringing it back to New York and spreading it locally.

“I guess their concern is that somebody who travelled to Florida and came back to a big event like this that they could possibly infect a number of people,” he said. “That’s where the governor’s office is.”

Roberts said he was not provided a timeline regarding when public concerts can begin to kick-off in earnest.

When the state announced Phase IV of its New York Forward plan – which the Capital Region entered July 1 – live entertainment was scheduled to begin.

“Phase IV supposedly included entertainment,” Roberts said. “Perhaps I presumed incorrectly but I assumed that meant thinks like fireworks displays and concerts.”

Mayor Paul Labas explained what’s hanging up the process.

“But nothing over 50 people,” he said. “That’s the problem.”

Labas added that the state advised the village should cancel the next two concerts of its series, with the earliest expected concert start date being Thursday, July 23.

“Possibly. That would probably be the earliest,” Labas said. “That’s what I’m going with right now.”

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.