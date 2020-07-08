July 9, 2020

Backpack program marks 14 years

Skyler (left) and Melody Schinski, Ann Schinski’s grandchildren, show off some of the gear that will be given away at Saturday’s backpack drive.

By Matthew Saari School is scheduled to start in a little more than a month, so it’s time to think […]

July 9, 2020

Man shot by Rutland police

police

Two men were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a shootout and chase with police in Rutland, Vermont. Just after […]

July 9, 2020

Local businesses get big money from feds

ppp

By Matthew Saari Many of the region’s leading employers were the leading recipients of federal coronavirus stimulus money. The U.S […]

July 8, 2020

Village, town order cuts in water usage

sprinkler

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville both are restricting water usage in their respective municipalities due to […]

July 8, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.9.20

July 8, 2020

Poultney man charged with arson

police lights

A Poultney, Vermont man has been arrested in connection with a May fire in Middletown Springs, Vermont. On Monday, Vermont […]

July 7, 2020

Magill to host virtual concert

Magill and Macri 3 cover

By Matthew Saari The show must go on. Despite all of the COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place, Daryl Magill is […]

July 7, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: Fonda welcomes ‘Jeffer,’ Jeff Heotzler

By Mark Kane Who would have ever thought when you looked out the window early Saturday morning or right up […]

July 7, 2020

Music in Park canceled

Summer Concert Enerjazz

By Matthew Saari For the first time in more than 30 years, Whitehall will not have a musical summer. Citing […]

July 7, 2020

Next two concerts canceled

daryl magil

By Matthew Saari The next two concerts of Granville’s Summer Concert Series have been cancelled. Following the complaints filed locally […]

July 6, 2020

Obituary: Tasia Oakman Benson

Tasia Oakman Benson obit photo

Tasia Oakman Benson of Poultney passed away suddenly of a stroke on June 13, 2020.  Born February 2, 1951 to […]

July 3, 2020

North Country FreePress – July 3, 2020