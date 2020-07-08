July 8, 2020
By Matthew Saari School is scheduled to start in a little more than a month, so it’s time to think […]
Two men were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a shootout and chase with police in Rutland, Vermont. Just after […]
By Matthew Saari Many of the region’s leading employers were the leading recipients of federal coronavirus stimulus money. The U.S […]
By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville both are restricting water usage in their respective municipalities due to […]
A Poultney, Vermont man has been arrested in connection with a May fire in Middletown Springs, Vermont. On Monday, Vermont […]
By Matthew Saari The show must go on. Despite all of the COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place, Daryl Magill is […]
By Mark Kane Who would have ever thought when you looked out the window early Saturday morning or right up […]
By Matthew Saari For the first time in more than 30 years, Whitehall will not have a musical summer. Citing […]
By Matthew Saari The next two concerts of Granville’s Summer Concert Series have been cancelled. Following the complaints filed locally […]
Tasia Oakman Benson of Poultney passed away suddenly of a stroke on June 13, 2020. Born February 2, 1951 to […]