Poultney man charged with arson

A Poultney, Vermont man has been arrested in connection with a May fire in Middletown Springs, Vermont.

On Monday, Vermont State Police arrested Scott Saltis, 46, charging him with arson, criminal mischief and

unlawful trespass for allegedly burning down a remote camp in neighboring Middletown Springs.

The Middletown Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on May 16, finding the structure fully engulfed on arrival. The structure could not be saved and minor injuries were reported.

Officials said the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation determined Saltis had deliberately started the fire. Officials said Saltis approached firemen at the scene, admitting to the deed because “he had the ‘virus’ (COVID-19) and snipers had him in their crosshairs.” Saltis was also unlawfully living on the property and in the structure, despite having been issued several trespass notices.

Upon the completion of the investigation the whereabouts of Saltis were unknown. On June 15, an arrest warrant was issued with Saltis being found and taken into custody Monday at which time it was learned he also had an active warrant for unlawful trespass.

Saltis was remanded to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held on $100 bail pending a July 16 hearing.

