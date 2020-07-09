July 9, 2020

Man shot by Rutland police


T wo men were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a shootout and chase with police in Rutland, Vermont.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Rutland police were conducting a narcotics investigation involving a vehicle and two male occupants on Terrill Street in the City of Rutland, officials said.

During the course of the investigation, for reasons currently unknown, city police fired upon the vehicle.

The shooting in turn led to a half-mile pursuit down Rutland’s Main Street, ultimately terminating when the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Route 7 and Jackson Avenue. Police said the driver of the vehicle was found to have been shot and the passenger had suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Both suspects were transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, with the driver undergoing surgery. The driver was placed in intensive care while the passenger was transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further treatment.

Police have yet to release the names of the driver or passenger.

The Vermont State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Details regarding what led to officers opening fire on the vehicle and how many officers did so is still under investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the information will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews.

Vermont State Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 802-773-9101.

