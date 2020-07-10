Man shot after hitting cop with car

T wo Rutland, Vermont men were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a shootout and chase with police.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Rutland police were conducting a narcotics investigation involving a vehicle and two male occupants on Terrill Street in the City of Rutland, officials said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Vermont State Police identified Michael Goodnough, 45, as the driver and Robert Vandriel, 32, as the passenger.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen informed State Police investigators that his officers identified themselves to the occupants of the vehicle, and at least one officer was struck by the vehicle prior to the shooting. That officer was treated for minor injuries and released.

Kilcullen reported that five members of the Rutland City Police Department were present at the time of the shooting; one has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. State Police investigators plan to interview the officers in the coming days.

The shooting in turn led to a half-mile pursuit down Rutland’s Main Street, ultimately terminating when the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Route 7 and Jackson Avenue. Police said the Goodnough was found to have been shot and Vandriel had suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Both suspects were transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, with Goodnough undergoing surgery. He was placed in intensive care while Vandriel was transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further treatment.

The incident is still being investigated by the Vermont State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, Bureau of Investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the information will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews.

Vermont State Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 802-773-9101.

