Obituary: Donald Herman Herbst

Whitehall-Donald Herman Herbst, 81, of Champlain Ave., passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Whitehall on June 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Herman and Edna (Shinvier) Herbst. Don graduated from Whitehall High School, Class of 1958. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the US Navy. He often regaled with family the details of his military service and recognized his enlistment date every year. Following his discharge he spent the next few years in Boynton Beach, FL, where his daughter Kim was born. Donnie returned to the area in early 1964, and married the love of his life Sandy (Choochie), on March 31, 1973. They spent 37 eventful years together.

Donnie thoroughly enjoyed music, especially the band Chicago, and was a drummer in various local bands for many years. He was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast, He spent hours in his reloading room and writing down details in his little notebooks. His favorite sports teams included the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears and The Chicago Cubs. After his retirement from Telescope Furniture, Donnie went on to do security work for Decora and lrving Tissue. He enjoyed the camaraderie with the people with whom he worked and always kept in touch with them. Donnie was an avid storyteller and could remember dates like no other. His family was the most important part of his life. His children made him proud, but his grandchildren made him even more proud.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his wife Sandra (Therrien), his sons in Law; Onnie Goff and Alan Trevellyan Jr., his grandson Lee Donald Herbst and his good friends, Joseph Daniels and Hiram Griffin.

Donnie is survived by a large extended family that includes his daughter Kim (John Harney) Goff, his step daughters; Tina (Jon) Wilson, Brenda (Andre Hagadorn) Mahar, and Stacey (Keith Sayers) Trevellyan. His grandchildren; Jameson (Jenn) Goff, Amber (Josh) Bessette, Chelsea (Jesse) Wilson, Amanda (Dylan) Dimke, Devin Mahar, Nikia (Rick Cenate) Mahar, Blaire Mahar, Bruce Gordon, Kirk Trevellyan (Amber Hurley), Mackenzie Trevellyan. His great grandchildren; Cody Lee Herbst, Logan and Aiden Goff, Weston Bessette, Hannah Raymond, Gavin and Emma Kramer, Gage Gordon , Colin, Carter and Kaylan Trevellyan, many nieces and nephews, his sister Gail Noonan and his good friends Angelo and Donna Brooks.

ln lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Donnie’s name to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Due to the current national health crisis services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in the Greenmount Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83,

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

