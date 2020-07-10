Obituary: Jason C. Thomas

Jason C. Thomas, 44, of Willow Spring, NC (formerly of Granville, NY) passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Jason was an active member in his community, a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Garner, Raleigh Dart League, Carolina Bronco Club, and Wings of Carolina Flying Club. He took initiative to help others–the homeless, disaster relief & clean up, food and supply deliveries, cancer research fundraisers, moving, advice, and to just listen or give the best big hugs.

He was a follower of Christ Jesus, a devoted husband, a loving father, caring son, supportive brother, amazing uncle, and a selfless friend who was always lending a hand to help others without hesitation. He had a passion for sharing the Lord’s word and loved to discuss the Holy Bible without judgement. His passion for Jesus, and his sense of humor are two of the things that made him such an awesome youth group leader as well.

Jason loved the outdoors and teaching his children how to hunt and fish and loved camping with his family (even if it was a tent in the backyard). He always made sure his children were happy and enjoyed their time together. He was always up for an adventure, especially if it was to go on off-roading trails and climbing rocks with his Bronco and other Bronco lovers, including his biggest fans-his wife and his mom. From the ground to the sky, Jason had a love for all things and his latest accomplishment was his dream of obtaining his Private Pilot License and flying his Cessna Plane. He always found an “excuse” to go flying even if it was just to go have pizza or Pik N Pig lunch with his sisters. He was also an avid dart player who encouraged many others to join and grow within his community and the Raleigh Dart League.

For what he lacked in charming good looks, he made up for with his sense of humor–he had a sense of humor like no other! Like his dad and son, he was always telling jokes and playing pranks on others, after all, laughter truly is the best medicine. If there was something needed, Jason was the one to go to. He’d change your tires, your brakes, fix your computer, give advice on what device to buy or not to buy, and he was the best GPS/navigator money couldn’t buy.

Jason was fun and sarcastic, energetic, outgoing, trustworthy, dependable, and resourceful and he made a huge impact on the lives of so many throughout all of his young, 44 years of life. His family meant the world to him and this world will never be the same without this great man in our lives but as his son Jeremiah said, “He’s in Heaven now, and Heaven is the best place to be!”

In addition to his wife Jill (Swald) and their children, Jeremiah (11) and Allison (5), he is survived by his parents, Joseph & Robin Thomas; his sister Sarah, her husband Christopher Elliott and their daughters, Alexis & Rylee; his sister Heather, her husband Tony Millage and their son, Thomas as well as a large extended family.

Jason was preceded in death by his sister Melissa, his maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lori’s Funeral Home, www.lorisfuneralhome.com.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10th at Mt. Zion UMC with an open celebration of life following offsite. In addition, all are encouraged to Light up the Night Friday at 9:17pm and shine a light into the sky to light up Jason’s “runway” so he may put his wheels up and fly high!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, the NRA, or the American Cancer Society.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.