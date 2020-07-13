Obituary: Rose M. Gordon

WHITEHALL –Rose M. Gordon (“Rosie”) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga. Rose was born on August 10, 1932 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Thomas Martin and Anna (Luse) Martin-DuBeau.

On September 16, 1956 Rose married her high school sweetheart Leslie Gordon at Notre Dame des Victories Church. Together they were lifelong residents of Whitehall raising 3 kids, welcoming 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In her early years, Rose worked for the Grand Union in Whitehall.

Rose’s greatest joys were her family and her faith. She was a lifelong member of Notre Dame des Victories/Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Churches. At Notre Dame she was a devout member of the Saint Anne Society and at Our Lady of Hope a guardian adorer of the Blessed Sacrament.

Rose had a passion for baking and making special occasion cakes. She catered many weddings and parties in Whitehall and family gatherings.

She was a member of “The Fawns” of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) #1491 in Whitehall. She was also an avid fan, season ticket holder, and booster club member of the Adirondack Red Wings hockey team.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Leslie Gordon, her stepfather Albert DuBeau, and brother Thomas Martin Jr.

Rose is survived by her children, son Leslie Gordon (Cassie) of Fort Edward; daughter Patricia Linehan of Moreau; son Gary Gordon (Kerrie) of South Glens Falls.; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) and Timothy (Sarah) Gordon; Zachary and Kassidy Gordon; great-grandchildren Kylie and Elijah Gordon; sister Laura Vittum of Florida; brother and sister in law Fred and Ruth Valastro of South Glens Falls; sister-in-law Lynn McKee of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, family members and friends are allowed in the funeral home at a limited capacity at one time and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, Reverend Rendell Torres officiating. Committal service will follow in the Our Lady of Angles Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Debra Pauquette and staff of Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, the nurses and staff at The Wesley Health Care Center and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care.

The family has suggested that any memorial contributions be made in Rose’s name to Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY 12887 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

