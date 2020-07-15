Granville bank sale pending

I t’s official. The former TD Bank building on Main Street is sold.

CBRE broker Craig Darby, the listing agent of the property, confirmed Tuesday that the property had been sold at the June auction, hosted by Ten-X Commercial Real Estate.

“The property went to auction; there was a bidder,” Darby said.

However, the deal has yet to close. Darby said he would likely have more information on the outcome in “two or three weeks.”

The TD Bank building has been a controversial focal point for locals since the end of last year, when the property initially went to auction and the village and town of Granville were the successful joint bidders, buying the property with the intention of creating a shared municipal center.

However, in the intervening months, municipal officials were met with monthly criticisms, which typically came to define local board meetings.

Ultimately the village and town backed out of the purchase after which the property returned to market.

At the end of June a second auction was held but the parties involved are remaining tight-lipped about the details.

“I’d prefer not to comment,” said Evan Koransky, senior director of Ten-X.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.