Granville youth soccer sign up

R egistration for the 28th year of Granville youth soccer will take place at the Granville Little League Pavilion on Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A second registration night will take place Wednesday, July 29, also from 6 to 8 p.m.

As always there will be three different age groups: Grades 1-2, Grades 3-4 and Grades 5-6. The registration fee will be $5, with an extra fee for jerseys or uniforms.

Grades 3-4 and 5-6 will begin practice the week [...]

