July 15, 2020

Hearing on nuisance law Tuesday


By Matthew Saari

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday on a proposed law that, if passed, will give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

The hearing will be at the beginning of the village board’s regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m.

“The village has had an ongoing issue with grass, weeds, garbage,” Mayor Phil Smith said, explaining why the measure is being considered.

Often times, Smith said, the recurring problems are due to the same individuals, time and time again. This measure should address that issue.

“It’s reoccurring with the same people,” he said. “Not always, but that seems to be the problem.”

The proposed law utilizes a point system that will be assessed on properties, and should a specific property earn more than 12 points within a six-month period or 18 points within a 12-month period, remedial action up to and including the revocation of the structure’s certificate of occupancy can occur. For “multi-dwelling” properties with four or more units, the threshold increases to 18 points in six months and 24 points in 12 months.

Offenses are categorized based upon severity, with certain infractions earning six points and others earning only three points.

Six-point violations are mostly criminal in nature such as assault, homicide, sex offenses, burglary, gambling, prostitution, disorderly conduct, petit larceny, harassment and criminal mischief.

Three-point offenses are minor in nature and are derived from local laws such as the 1965 abandoned vehicles law, the 2013 prohibition on encumbering sidewalks or public streets and the recently passed noise ordinance.

Under this law, it does not solely fall upon the local code compliance officer to patrol the streets and avenues of the village in search of violations. Instead the village board can utilize police and arrest reports to earmark a nuisance property.

Once designated a nuisance property, the “person responsible for property” must then “abate the nuisance” which can include cleaning, painting, repairing or demolition. The village can also levy a $1,000 fine upon the owner, lessor or lessee of the property.

If the nuisance is severe enough, the village board can be authorized to suspend for six months or revoke for one year “any occupational license” associated with doing business at the location or even shutter the building completely.

If someone opts to continue to utilize the building once the town closes it down, that person can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags:

About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
July 15, 2020

Whitehall school board reorganizes

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education reorganized itself Tuesday evening in preparation for the 2020-2021 year. First, Roxanne […]

July 13, 2020

Obituary: Rose M. Gordon

Gordon, Rose2_20200712_0001 (2)

WHITEHALL –Rose M. Gordon (“Rosie”) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley […]

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Donald Herman Herbst

Herbst, Donald

Whitehall-Donald Herman Herbst, 81, of Champlain Ave., passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a valiant fight with […]

July 10, 2020

North Country FreePress – July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020

Man shot after hitting cop with car

police

Two Rutland, Vermont men were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a shootout and chase with police. Just after midnight […]

July 10, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Jason C. Thomas

Jason Thomas obit photo

Jason C. Thomas, 44, of Willow Spring, NC (formerly of Granville, NY) passed away peacefully with family by his side […]

July 9, 2020

Backpack program marks 14 years

Skyler (left) and Melody Schinski, Ann Schinski’s grandchildren, show off some of the gear that will be given away at Saturday’s backpack drive.

By Matthew Saari School is scheduled to start in a little more than a month, so it’s time to think […]

July 9, 2020

Man shot by Rutland police

police

Two men were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a shootout and chase with police in Rutland, Vermont. Just after […]

July 9, 2020

Local businesses get big money from feds

ppp

By Matthew Saari Many of the region’s leading employers were the leading recipients of federal coronavirus stimulus money. The U.S […]

July 8, 2020

Village, town order cuts in water usage

sprinkler

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville both are restricting water usage in their respective municipalities due to […]

July 8, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.9.20