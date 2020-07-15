Washington County COVID cases stand at 4

By Matthew Saari

There are four active COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

Every day, the Washington County Department of Public Safety releases a COVID update on its Facebook page and as of Tuesday, the active cases number four, an increase of one over Monday’s total.

County attorney Roger Wickes, who is acting as the county spokesman during the pandemic, issued a few words of caution.

“Don’t let your guard down,” he said last Thursday.

Although Washington County is in fine shape, COVID numbers in the Capital Region are raising a few eyebrows.

“It’s not panic button time by any means,” Wickes said. “It’s enough to notice it’s there and to ask what’s going on.”

However, officials are not simply monitoring active cases, Wickes noted pointing to an increase in “persons under monitoring” which is creeping upwards in recent weeks.

No definitive cause has been cited for the slight uptick in monitoring however Wickes did note this time of year is when people begin traveling, either for graduation plans or vacations.

“I think that’s probably the bigger problem,” Wickes said. “One positive person can lead to a number of people being monitored.”

Recently, Washington County made regional headlines after a number of Vermont quarry workers who live locally, tested positive for COVID-19. However that “cluster” has since petered out.

“Apparently there were a limited number of contacts in that cluster,” Wickes said.

With the state beginning to reopen and residents traveling – possibly to states deemed hot spots – Wickes confirmed the county is receiving numerous Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE) complaints.

“We get several a day,” Wickes said. “Anybody can phone in a complaint.”

The complaints, Wickes said, range from someone reporting a group of people not wearing masks in public to someone who called in a neighbor who was traveling to a hot spot state and the caller wasn’t sure the neighbor was going to self-quarantine on returning – on July 19.

“It hasn’t even happened yet,” Wickes noted with a chuckle.

No formal law enforcement actions have been taken to date but Wickes confirmed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office does investigate some PAUSE complaints.

“We have not taken anybody to court or issued any tickets,” he said.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.