July 15, 2020

Washington County COVID cases stand at 4


By Matthew Saari

There are four active COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

Every day, the Washington County Department of Public Safety releases a COVID update on its Facebook page and as of Tuesday, the active cases number four, an increase of one over Monday’s total.

County attorney Roger Wickes, who is acting as the county spokesman during the pandemic, issued a few words of caution.
“Don’t let your guard down,” he said last Thursday.

Although Washington County is in fine shape, COVID numbers in the Capital Region are raising a few eyebrows.

“It’s not panic button time by any means,” Wickes said. “It’s enough to notice it’s there and to ask what’s going on.”

However, officials are not simply monitoring active cases, Wickes noted pointing to an increase in “persons under monitoring” which is creeping upwards in recent weeks.

No definitive cause has been cited for the slight uptick in monitoring however Wickes did note this time of year is when people begin traveling, either for graduation plans or vacations.

“I think that’s probably the bigger problem,” Wickes said. “One positive person can lead to a number of people being monitored.”
Recently, Washington County made regional headlines after a number of Vermont quarry workers who live locally, tested positive for COVID-19. However that “cluster” has since petered out.

“Apparently there were a limited number of contacts in that cluster,” Wickes said.

With the state beginning to reopen and residents traveling – possibly to states deemed hot spots – Wickes confirmed the county is receiving numerous Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE) complaints.

“We get several a day,” Wickes said. “Anybody can phone in a complaint.”

The complaints, Wickes said, range from someone reporting a group of people not wearing masks in public to someone who called in a neighbor who was traveling to a hot spot state and the caller wasn’t sure the neighbor was going to self-quarantine on returning – on July 19.

“It hasn’t even happened yet,” Wickes noted with a chuckle.

No formal law enforcement actions have been taken to date but Wickes confirmed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office does investigate some PAUSE complaints.

“We have not taken anybody to court or issued any tickets,” he said.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: ,

About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
July 15, 2020

Whitehall school board reorganizes

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education reorganized itself Tuesday evening in preparation for the 2020-2021 year. First, Roxanne […]

July 15, 2020

Hearing on nuisance law Tuesday

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari A public hearing will be held Tuesday on a proposed law that, if passed, will give the […]

July 13, 2020

Obituary: Rose M. Gordon

Gordon, Rose2_20200712_0001 (2)

WHITEHALL –Rose M. Gordon (“Rosie”) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley […]

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Donald Herman Herbst

Herbst, Donald

Whitehall-Donald Herman Herbst, 81, of Champlain Ave., passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a valiant fight with […]

July 10, 2020

North Country FreePress – July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020

Man shot after hitting cop with car

police

Two Rutland, Vermont men were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a shootout and chase with police. Just after midnight […]

July 10, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Jason C. Thomas

Jason Thomas obit photo

Jason C. Thomas, 44, of Willow Spring, NC (formerly of Granville, NY) passed away peacefully with family by his side […]

July 9, 2020

Backpack program marks 14 years

Skyler (left) and Melody Schinski, Ann Schinski’s grandchildren, show off some of the gear that will be given away at Saturday’s backpack drive.

By Matthew Saari School is scheduled to start in a little more than a month, so it’s time to think […]

July 9, 2020

Man shot by Rutland police

police

Two men were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a shootout and chase with police in Rutland, Vermont. Just after […]

July 9, 2020

Local businesses get big money from feds

ppp

By Matthew Saari Many of the region’s leading employers were the leading recipients of federal coronavirus stimulus money. The U.S […]

July 8, 2020

Village, town order cuts in water usage

sprinkler

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville both are restricting water usage in their respective municipalities due to […]