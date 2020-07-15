July 15, 2020

Whitehall school board reorganizes


By Matthew Saari

Whitehall High School

The Whitehall Board of Education reorganized itself Tuesday evening in preparation for the 2020-2021 year.

First, Roxanne Waters and Frank Barber were unanimously elected as president and vice president of the board, respectively.

District clerk Kim Manney was reappointed and named records and retention officer and records access officer for the 2020-2021 school year.

Jenkins, Beecher & Bethel LLP was named independent auditor for the school district; the Whitehall Times was named the official newspaper for the school and Girvin & Ferlazzo was named school attorney.

Kristen Aubin was appointed extracurricular accounts treasurer as well as district treasurer while superintendent Pat Dee was named deputy treasurer; Jackie Dockum was named internal claims auditor; and Danielle Palmer was selected as the school’s tax collector.

Glens Falls National Bank was selected as the official depository of school funds but only as a procedural placeholder, with several board members pushing to examine more local financial institutions at a future date.

Board of Education meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the high school large group instruction room.

